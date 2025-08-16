Lane Kiffin Takes New Recruiting Approach After Major Offseason Losses

When you think of Lane Kiffin, you think offense, swagger, and maybe a viral quip or two. But this offseason, the Ole Miss HC found himself scrambling not for a play call but for bodies inside his recruitment department. Three key staffers walked out the door, leaving the Rebels’ machine sputtering just months before the 2025 season.

First came Alex Brown, the director of player personnel, who jumped at the chance to join the Atlanta Falcons’ scouting staff. Then Kelvin Bolden, the coordinator of recruiting strategy, bolted for LSU. Marvin Nash followed, ditching Oxford for a Texas High school head coaching gig. Three seats empty, and Lane Kiffin is forced to reshuffle the deck. So what does he do when the walls start caving in? He plays the local card.

In an X post on August 15, Ole Miss insider Billy Embody made an interesting update on the Rebels’ next big hire. “BREAKING: Sources tell @SpiritBen and me that Ole Miss is hiring former Rebel WR Donte Moncrief in a player personnel/recruiting role,” it wrote. “Another key hire appears to be coming together for Lane Kiffin & Co.” This hire is more of a calculated move than nostalgia. Donte Moncrief isn’t just a familiar face. He’s a Raleigh, Mississippi native who grew up playing Friday night lights in the same towns the Rebels are now recruiting.

Donte Moncrief brings credibility on two fronts. He’s proof that an Ole Miss player can make it to the NFL. During his time in Oxford from 2011-13, he had 156 catches for 2,371 yards and 20 TDs. Next, he has a first-name basis connection with Mississippi’s rising stars. Since retiring in 2020, he’s been on the ground working with some of the state’s top prospects, including Auburn pledge Jase Mathews, a 2026 WR already turning heads. And that’s the kind of insider access money can’t buy.

If that wasn’t enough of a local stamp, earlier this month Ole Miss added Dwike Wilson, another Mississippi native, to the staff. He came from Old Dominion but carries a deep Rolodex of Mississippi high school coaches and athletes. Pair him with Donte Moncrief, and suddenly Lane Kiffin has built a two-man wall around the state’s talent pipeline. The strategy already has receipts. Ole Miss hauled in the No. 1 player in Mississippi, 5-star wideout Caleb Cunningham, as part of yet another top-20 class. The Rebels also signed five of the state’s top 12 players in 2025. That kind of haul happens when local talent feels like the hometown program actually belongs to them. But the head coach isn’t stopping at 2025.

Lane Kiffin is focused on in-state recruiting

Lane Kiffin isn’t just celebrating the 2025 haul. He’s already living in 2026. And front and center in that class is Bralan Womack, the Flowood native ranked as the nation’s No. 3 safety and the No. 2 player in Mississippi. He is one of those rare defensive prospects who can change the identity of a secondary the second he steps on campus. Think size, range, and physicality. Kiffin even took time to visit the highly touted safety at his school, a move that sent a clear message that Ole Miss isn’t outsourcing this recruitment.

The competition is brutal, though. Every blue-blood in the country wants Bralan Womack. LSU already has a commitment from the state’s top player, 5-star receiver Tristen Keys. For Ole Miss to keep the safety home, they’ll need every ounce of momentum, from Donte Moncrief’s Mississippi credibility to Pete Golding’s defensive track record. And the DC matters here. Since his arrival in 2023, the Rebels have flipped the script on in-state defensive recruiting. They’ve turned Mississippi into a proving ground for keeping blue-chip defenders home, a trend that’s helped elevate Ole Miss into back-to-back top-20 classes.

Bralan Womack would be the crown jewel of that strategy, a defensive leader who represents both talent and territory in the never-ending SEC arms race. Lane Kiffin may have lost his staffers to the NFL, LSU, and Texas high school football. But instead of patching holes with outsiders, he’s gone local by betting that Donte Moncrief, Dwike Wilson, and a Mississippi-first mindset can keep the Rebels in the thick of the SEC’s arms race.