Lane Kiffin Takes Public Dig at Daughter’s Boyfriend Whit Weeks as LSU LB’s Injury Reported

Lane Kiffin’s daughter has become the latest lightning rod in CFB drama. While the Rebels’ coach is known for his candidness on game days, his lighthearted dig on X reflects a more personal side. It all started when Landry Kiffin publicly revealed her relationship with LSU linebacker Whit Weeks on the same day Ole Miss faced LSU. Now keeping the rivalry alive, the drama has gone full circle, with her father throwing a public dig at Weeks.

The couple has been quite open about their relationship on social media. Recently on TikTok, Landry posted a video reacting in mock horror as Weeks shaved his hair with a razor. She captioned it, “Pls don’t talk to me for the next few days,” while Weeks’ smiling face hinted that all was well. On Wednesday, Kiffin added his own twist to the story on X, posting a playful jab: “Lane Kiffin daughter Landry hate LSU bf Whit Weeks’ drastic hairdo makeover.” Despite the ongoing criticism, Lane Kiffin quickly reassured fans that all was fine on the family front.

For Landry, it’s a win-win situation; she’s happy either way. Remember, after Ole Miss’ win over LSU, she celebrated joyfully with her dad, even tweaking her outfit before kickoff to match the moment. But the following week told a different story, as her game-day loyalties seemed to shift once again.

She turned heads again with her game-day look at the LSU vs. South Carolina matchup. Taking to TikTok, Landry showed off a white-and-black polka-dot dress, cheering on Weeks. While the duo was busy making headlines off the field, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin quietly added an honor to his name.

Lane Kiffin’s newest hit

Lane Kiffin is in the spotlight again, earning a spot on the prestigious Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list. On Wednesday, the American Heart Association announced it. This honor celebrates top-tier leadership while supporting heart health awareness. Now in its 40th year, the award honors coaches who show excellence both on and off the field. Here, Kiffin joins 28 coaches nationwide, including 9 from the SEC.

Under Kiffin’s leadership, the Rebels are off to a 6-0 start. Then, Ole Miss sits No. 5 in the AP polls, marking just the 13th time in program history the Rebels have cracked the top five. “We’re building something special here,” stated Kiffin. “Our players have bought in, and it shows on the field every week.” In just six seasons at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin has already rewritten the school record books.

He became the fastest coach in program history to reach 50 wins and has racked up 111 career victories as HC. Kiffin also led the Rebels to their first 11-win season and first back-to-back 10-win seasons. Now, if 2025 holds, he could claim the program’s first 3 consecutive 10-win campaigns. Let’s see what transpires by the end of this season.