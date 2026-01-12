Lane Kiffin Teases LSU QB Announcement Amid Sam Leavitt & Husan Longstreet Pursuit

Lane Kiffin dropped a cryptic tweet on Sunday that sent LSU fans into a frenzy, posting, “Today is going to be so exciting @LSUfootball You have been waiting for exactly this 🐅,” alongside a quote about overcoming fear and building “a new home.” The timing couldn’t be more loaded. Kiffin has been in an all-out sprint to land a transfer portal quarterback for three weeks now, with Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt sitting atop his wish list as the No. 1-ranked QB available.

But the chase hasn’t gone smoothly. Leavitt visited Baton Rouge earlier this month and left without committing, with concerns reportedly surfacing about a shoulder injury that could sideline him through spring practice and possibly into summer. Lane Kiffin wasn’t about to let that kill the deal. When Leavitt headed to Tennessee for an official visit last Friday, Kiffin literally got on a plane to Knoxville to intercept him. Miami has since emerged as the frontrunner for Leavitt, which makes today’s tease from Kiffin all the more intriguing. Is he hinting that LSU finally closed the deal, or is this about a different quarterback entirely?​​

The backup plan is already in Baton Rouge. USC’s Husan Longstreet, a former five-star recruit who threw for 103 yards and a touchdown behind Jayden Maiava, entered the portal on January 9 and immediately took an official visit to LSU. Longstreet was the nation’s No. 21 overall prospect and No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class. He originally committed to Texas A&M before Lincoln Riley flipped him to USC late in the cycle.

With Maiava returning to the Trojans, Longstreet saw the writing on the wall and jumped into the portal. LSU and Oregon quickly became the two primary contenders for his services. Kiffin has already hedged his bets by landing Landen Clark, a three-star FCS quarterback from Elon who’s ranked No. 976 overall and No. 58 among portal QBs. If today’s announcement is Longstreet committing rather than Leavitt, it would still be a massive win for a program desperate to fill the void under center. Though the four years of eligibility and developmental upside make it more of a long-term play than the immediate impact Leavitt would provide.​