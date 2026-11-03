Lane Kiffin Tells LSU Fans to “Start Drinking Early” and Make Things Difficult for Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama

Lane Kiffin wants LSU fans to make Tiger Stadium a nightmare for No. 9 Alabama, even with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. His message? Forget the usual evening-game routine, start the party four hours earlier, and make sure the Crimson Tide hear every bit of it. He even had some unusual advice for pulling it off.

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“If you’re used to 6:30, 4 hours earlier, start your day earlier,” Lane Kiffin said during his Monday press conference. “Have breakfast earlier. Start drinking earlier. Whatever it is that your routine is, just move it up. Go to bed earlier Friday night. My message for our fans. We’ll have a city shutdown at like 10 p.m. Friday. Everybody goes to sleep.”

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It was a funny way to deliver a serious message. Lane Kiffin wants the stadium loud, and he knows what that kind of atmosphere can do to Alabama. Tennessee recently gave the Tide a taste of what happens when a hostile SEC crowd gets fully involved.

During Alabama’s 26-10 defeat at Neyland Stadium on October 17, Tennessee fans produced a peak reading of 130.3 decibels, setting a new scientifically verified record for crowd noise in college football. It also pushed past Penn State’s previous mark of 127 decibels, recorded in 2007. The reading came in the third quarter after defensive end Tyree Weathersby brought down Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell.

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The noise reportedly held at its peak for seven seconds, making it an unpleasant working environment for an offense trying to communicate before the snap. Alabama’s afternoon in Knoxville went downhill. The Tide managed only 201 total yards, committed four turnovers, and surrendered five sacks. Crowd noise wasn’t responsible for every problem, but it certainly added to the frustration.

Lane Kiffin noticed. He specifically pointed to Tennessee’s success in disrupting Alabama’s offense and reminded LSU fans that the record-breaking performance came during a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. Tiger Stadium can be loud. The 2007 game against Florida produced a claimed 130 dB, per MeetStadium, although there are no published measurements.

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Lane Kiffin also pushed back against complaints about the early start. LSU has generally handled this kickoff window well, and he referenced the program’s strong record in afternoon games, citing a mark of around 16-1 over its last 17 appearances in that slot.

This is no ordinary game for LSU. The Tigers are 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the SEC, sitting fifth in the standings. Alabama is third at 4-2 in conference play. Beating the Tide would give Lane Kiffin a much-needed push before Texas and Tennessee arrive on the schedule.

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LSU hasn’t beaten Alabama since that wild 32-31 overtime finish in 2022. That night at Tiger Stadium still stings for the Tide. The next three meetings, though, went Alabama’s way: 42-28, 42-13, and 20-9. The Tide also hold a commanding 58-27-5 advantage in the series.

Saturday also brings an unusual setting for the rivalry. Alabama hasn’t visited Tiger Stadium for a daytime game since 2010. Lane Kiffin understands the challenge. He called Alabama the most talented opponent LSU has faced this season and warned that his team cannot afford a sloppy performance.

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“Less margin for error. We’ve got to be on everything,” he said. “We have to make sure we perform really well against a really good team that’s coached really well. You see them, and they look like old Alabama teams.”

LSU needs its best football, but Lane Kiffin is also asking for something from the people in the stands. Tennessee showed what a record-setting crowd can do to Alabama’s operation. Now he wants Baton Rouge to take its turn.