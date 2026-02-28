Lane Kiffin Terms Olivia Dunne as “Clout Chaser” After Bizarre LSU Moment

Lane Kiffin rarely misses a chance to troll on social media, but his latest target wasn’t a rival coach. It was LSU’s biggest gymnastics star. During the LSU vs. Alabama gymnastics meet on February 27 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Lane Kiffin was interviewed by a reporter on ESPN. Olivia Dunne, along with her LSU teammate Aleah Finnegan, photobombed his interview. Kiffin didn’t waste the opportunity to have a lighthearted jab.

“Clout chasers @livvydunne @aleahfinn 🤣,” wrote Kiffin on Sunday.

Lane Kiffin’s presence at that meet signals the coach’s interest goes beyond football. Even the two-time Conference USA title-winning head coach once clarified his obsession with supporting women’s sports. Now making his and those gymnastics champions’ presence special that day, LSU defeated Alabama with a final score of 197.975–197.600.

The term was clearly a joke, as the NCAA champion and social media star hardly needs to chase clout. Matching her career-high 9.90 twice, she not only helped LSU secure its first-ever national title but also contributed to winning the SEC title in 2024. Then, in 2025, she returned for her final season, but a kneecap avulsion fracture after only four meets cut her career short, leading to retirement

But she believes her skill still remains, and a recent stunning photoshoot for Tom Brady’s fitness brand shows that. She shared her playful pose on Thursday, writing, “Still have some tricks up my sleeve.”

Like Dunne’s love for gymnastics, the new LSU head coach’s love for football is rooted deep. After spending six seasons with Ole Miss, the head coach has arrived in Baton Rouge to make a title run. But he left the Rebels at a crucial moment, and that’s why, after almost two months, a former Rebel has revealed a startling truth behind the curtain.

Lane Kiffin may have been sure before officially taking the LSU job

Lane Kiffin’s departure to become LSU’s head coach sent shockwaves through Oxford. His departure came at a crucial time for the Rebels, and nearly two months later, a former player, Zxavian Harris, has revealed how the exit truly went down.

“When Kiffin was there, he was telling us, like, almost every day, don’t believe the rumors. Like he’s not gonna leave, to keep us focused,” said Harris. “But by the time it came, everybody was starstruck. He told us not to believe the rumors. We should have believed it, and he just left out of nowhere.”

Kiffin’s sudden departure blindsided players who had been reassured throughout the speculation about the coach leaving. More importantly, Harris also claimed the idea of Kiffin appearing in the broadcast booth during their postseason run was just an attempt to troll.

“The week before we played, they were telling me that he was trying to be on the top booth, trying to, like, announce it, and knowing him, me knowing Kiffin since my freshman year, like, he’s just trying to troll, for real,” stated Harris. “That’s how him and the internet works.”

Without Lane Kiffin, the Rebels won, but their title hopes ended with a 31-27 loss to Miami in the CFP semifinal.