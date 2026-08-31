Lane Kiffin Throws NFL Under the Bus as SEC Reportedly Plans to “Boycott” LSU

Lane Kiffin saw an opportunity to strengthen his roster, and before anyone could react, LSU made its move. The Tigers are trying to add Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, two former undrafted free agents with NFL ties, to their 105-man roster. But the fallout has been swift, with the SEC weighing harsh action, including a potential boycott. However, amidst the chaos, Kiffin has his own answer.

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While speaking to the media at his August 31 press conference, Lane Kiffin took a shot at the NFL, using it as an example.

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“Even though that’s what you do in the NFL, and there’s an argument these players are paid like that, and that’s what happened yesterday in the NFL. New players come in and take people’s spots and add them to rosters.”

What Lane Kiffin means by this is that he understands adding Wright and Harris could negatively affect the current LSU players who have worked and practiced throughout the offseason. He recognizes the effort those players have put in for LSU, which is why he consulted the team’s leadership committee on the matter. Their response was to bring Wright and Harris into the program.

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“Every one of them was emphatic that if they can help us win, bring them… and, you know, we understand that we have a team that’s practiced together, worked together all offseason, but when we say, ‘Hey, this is how it works at the next level, and this is how the real world works,'” said Kiffin.

The comments come as LSU faces the possibility of serious action from the SEC. Multiple reports suggest senior executives from member universities are considering legal options, including refusing to compete against the Tigers, placing the program on probation, pursuing expulsion, or potentially launching a federal legal challenge.

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As per CFB insider Ross Dellenger, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter spoke to Yahoo Sports on condition of anonymity about the hubbub. The talks are still in their preliminary stages, with the conversations largely involving SEC university presidents and general counsels.

Sources describe the efforts as “not league driven, but membership led.” Although the matter is being taken seriously, it remains uncertain what course of action the conference or individual members may eventually choose.

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“It is fair to say we are discussing multiple options, including that,” said one league stakeholder to Dellenger. “Enough is enough. This is ridiculous.”

The SEC is looking to take a legal approach first as it prepares to defend its rights ahead of a Thursday hearing in Louisiana. This came after the conference initially banned what LSU is trying to do.

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However, the class of 2022 student-athletes who are looking to compete in the 2026 season obtained a TRO from a Louisiana court, essentially prohibiting the SEC from taking any adverse action until the matter is settled in court. The lawsuit even added SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey as a party.

“The order entered against the SEC and Commissioner Sankey, is a temporary restraining order, not a final ruling on the merits. The SEC and Commissioner Sankey are prepared to contest the allegations in the plaintiffs’ petition at Thursday morning’s hearing and defend the SEC’s rights as a voluntary association to fulfill its mission to its member institutions,” said the SEC in a statement to The Athletic.

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Speaking about Dae’Quan Wright and Junior Tuihalamaka, Lane Kiffin said they are practicing with LSU but have not been added to the roster as of now. Thursday’s battle will be particularly interesting to watch, as the member schools are unhappy with what LSU is doing.

The timing is another factor in this fiasco. LSU is set to begin its 2026 campaign against Dabo Swinney’s Clemson on Saturday. That means Kiffin will have to add the new players to his roster by Friday, which places all the more focus on the Thursday hearing.