Lane Kiffin Triggers Ole Miss Contract Extension After Oklahoma Win

Ole Miss’ seventh win this season completely wipes out all the rumors about Lane Kiffin moving to Florida. Now, Kiffin has been cited as the potential candidate to sit at the Gators’ helm, after Billy Napier got fired. But all those whispers took a backseat after Ole Miss stunned Oklahoma with a 34-26 victory. Now originally, Kiffin’s contract at Oxford runs through Dec 31, 2030. Kiffin pulls in $9 million a year and can earn up to $2.6 million in bonuses this season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But now the Rebels have hit the 7-win mark, including the playoff conversations. The Rebels now need to extend his contract, just like they extended Kiffin’s last year after Ole Miss beat Arkansas for their seventh win. Just like that, the victory against the Sooners triggered a cool automatic contract extension for Kiffin himself. It locks him in at Ole Miss through the end of 2031. Kiffin will make $9 million annually under his new contract extension, totaling an estimated $63 million over the deal, with $7.2 million guaranteed each year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This automatic trigger is a clever clause in Kiffin’s contract designed to reward success and keep the coach motivated. Every time Ole Miss hits seven wins in a season, they extend his contract by another year at a fat raise. And on top of that, Ole Miss AD, Keith Carter, had publicly said he wants to lock Kiffin with a contract extension. So the seventh win against Oklahoma perfectly did the deed. Kiffin’s Rebels had something to prove, especially with College Football Playoff hopes hanging in the balance. The star of the show? Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. He completed 24 out of 44 passes for 315 yards and 1 TD. Chambliss connected with eight different receivers, but one stood out.

The breakout performance came from true freshman wide receiver Winston Watkins. As a newbie, he hauled in 4 catches for 111 yards, leading the entire Ole Miss WR room. For much of the first half and into the third quarter, the Rebels’ defense was relentless. The unit held Oklahoma to just 16 rushing yards. Kapena Gushiken led the defensive charge with five tackles for loss. The road became a little bumpy as the third quarter unfolded. Oklahoma’s run game heated up, with Xavier Robinson breaking loose for a 65-yard touchdown run. That rush turned a 25-13 hole into a 26-25 lead in under five minutes late in the third.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the Ole Miss defense held strong in the red zone late. Missouri transfer Kewan Lacy also made a huge impact on offense. He led the RB room with 78 yards on 27 carries with two timely touchdowns that helped keep the Rebels ahead. Ole Miss, now standing at 7-1, has a very clear path to the playoffs. And that actually fuels Lane Kiffin’s hidden desire to stay at Oxford and not be lured into the Florida trip.

AD

The playoff dream at Oxford came true

Ole Miss’ 34-26 win against the Sooners perfectly places them in the playoff conversations. This was the kind of victory that changes national perception. Lane Kiffin’s bunch showed they can win big games on the road against ranked teams. And guess what? That’s exactly the recipe the CFP committee looks for in late October. Coming into Norman as underdogs, the Rebels left with a 7-1 record, vaulting themselves into the Top 10 and sparking major playoff buzz across the country.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Their path to this point has been built on resilience. After losing a tough one to Georgia earlier in the season, Ole Miss didn’t fold. Instead, Kiffin rallied his team around quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, whose leadership has transformed the offense. Against the Sooners, Chambliss put up his huge numbers. His stat line as of now stands at 1859 total yards with 8 TDs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with Oklahoma behind them and their SEC record sitting strong at 4-1, Ole Miss holds the eighth-best College Football Playoff odds in the nation. The Rebels’ remaining schedule is favorable, too, lacking another ranked opponent until a potential SEC title match. That means if Ole Miss wins out, they’ll force themselves right into the bracket.