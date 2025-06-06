Lane Kiffin Turns Heads With Big Taylor Swift Moment at Ole Miss Celebrity Softball

Lane Kiffin had a smashing time at the Ole Miss Celebrity Softball event. But what stood out to fans is how he made his exit. A fan posted on Instagram a reel of the Rebels’ head coach making a clean hit on the field as Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ played in the background. The caption read — “With Bad Blood for his walk out song 😂❤️” And like the sport he is, he shared the post on his Instagram story on June 4, which turned heads.

Lane Kiffin joined a host of Ole Miss’ coaches and legends like Dexter McCluster and Marshall Henderson at the new Ole Miss Softball Stadium. The teams also include several former players like Terence Davis, Donte Moncrief, Will Allen, and more. The event also saw the participation of Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter and Ole Miss basketball coaches Yolett McPhee-McCuin and Chris Beard.

