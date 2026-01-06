Lane Kiffin Uses Every LSU Resource In Pursuit Of No. 1 QB Transfer Portal Goal

Lane Kiffin’s search for a quarterback may finally be nearing its end. After losing Garrett Nussmeier to the NFL and seeing Michael Van Buren enter the transfer portal, LSU found itself without a clear QB1. Now, that urgency appears to be paying off, as Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. have succeeded in getting the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer portal on campus.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

LSU has emerged as a serious contender for Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer portal. His visit to Baton Rouge, set to begin Monday morning, is more than a routine stop and shows how committed the Tigers are to securing him. In a portal cycle where visits often dictate outcomes, LSU has managed to separate itself at the right time. Just as important, the competition has thinned.

Kentucky and Texas Tech, once considered legitimate threats, have effectively fallen out of the race. Leavitt previously visited Kentucky and spent extended time breaking down film with Will Stein, but the Wildcats’ decision to move forward with Nebraska commit Kenny Minchey significantly cooled their pursuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Tech followed a similar path. After securing a commitment from Brendan Sorsby, their top quarterback target, Leavitt canceled his planned trip to Lubbock altogether. For Leavitt, clarity matters. After a promising run at Arizona State was cut short by a foot injury, securing a starting role and stability has become paramount. LSU is now offering exactly that. If Kiffin and his offensive staff can make a powerful impression during this visit, the Tigers are positioned to land the quarterback they’ve been building toward all along.

Sam Leavitt is one of the two quarterbacks in the portal with a playoff berth. In the 2024 season, he took the Sun Devils to the playoffs and led them to a championship win. He recorded 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions across 13 games. Even though his season ended with just six games in the 2025 season because of a foot injury, he completed 60.7% of his passes for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions. So, now you know why Kiffin and his staff are pushing hard for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin’s tendency to grab a portal quarterback and develop them into a standout player might grab Leavitt’s attention. At Ole Miss, he helped Matt Corral flourish in a high-tempo offense. Developed a first-round NFL pick quarterback, Jackson Dart. His offensive scheme of blending spread concepts, tempo, and RPO principles creates an environment that maximizes QB involvement and decision-making.

Massive NIL investment can be another reason for Sam Leavitt’s move to LSU. Sorsby took a $5 million deal and went to Texas Tech; now insiders are projecting Leavitt to receive around $3.1 million, or a range closer to Sorsby’s. LSU’s investment of $25 million in NIL per year makes it pretty clear that Kiffin and his staff will pull every resource to secure a top quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While eyeing QB Kiffin, he also made three additions through the portal.

Lane Kiffin adds three underdogs from the portal

The Lane Kiffin era has officially begun at the LSU Tigers, as he is leaning heavily on the portal to rebuild the roster that’s full of holes. Kiffin is justifying his Transfer Portal King reputation by identifying under-the-radar talent as he secures three commitments that fit the same mold.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, Kiffin adds Hawaii wide receiver Jackson Harris, who joins the Tigers after posting 49 receptions for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging nearly 20 yards per catch. Though he is not a headline-grabbing player, he fits perfectly in Kiffin’s pass-heavy offense.

Then he followed up the addition by bringing in Utah’s running back Raycine Guillory. However, his hiring raised many questions, as he just recorded one carry last season. Sure, Lane Kiffin believes in traits, not tape, but this move can be a risky one, too. Now, last but not least, Old Dominion wide receiver Tre Brown II, who’s a JUCO-to-FBS transfer, made headlines last year.

At Old Dominion, he caught 38 passes for 762 yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging 20.1 yards per reception. Kiffin’s taking in a much more explosive player who can turn things for them. But one thing is pretty clear: with elite players like Sam Leavitt, Lane Kiffin is making sure to take in underrated players.