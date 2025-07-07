Lane Kiffin’s Wife Tries Hand at New Sport; Thanks to Daughter Presley’s USC

Just a month ago, Lane Kiffin was turning heads off the field. After years apart, he and his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, quietly rekindled their relationship late last year. Since then, the Ole Miss head coach has been all about family first. From sweet social media posts to celebrating holidays together, it’s clear the Kiffins are back on solid ground. On Mother’s Day, Lane shared a throwback photo of Layla before the birth of their daughter Landry, writing, “So grateful for you every day.” But his hashtag said it all: “#BandBackTogetherInOxford2025.” Now, as Ole Miss preps for a big season, it looks like Coach Kiffin is winning where it matters most, at home.

While Lane Kiffin’s family bond continues to grow stronger, Layla Kiffin is soaking up the sunshine and sweet moments with daughter Presley. The two shared a charming beachside selfie on the Fourth of July, just after Presley wrapped up her USC orientation. The 18-year-old daughter is set to join the Trojans as a volleyball player. But first, she’s enjoying some California downtime with mom. And Layla is making the most of their time together before heading back to Oxford, where she’ll reunite with Lane and their other kids—Landry, 20, and Knox, 16. But come fall, she’ll be splitting time between the sidelines, cheering on Ole Miss and rooting for Presley at USC.

Right now, thanks to daughter Presley’s move to USC, Layla Kiffin is getting in on the action, this time with a paddle in hand. On July 6, Layla shared a playful Instagram story from the pickleball court, posing with Presley

and a few others while jokingly calling themselves “D1 picklers😂.” That’s right; pickleball is the new family favorite. Tagging the location as @uscwomensvolley, Layla showed she’s game for fun and fitness while soaking up campus vibes.

However, it’s a full-circle moment for the Kiffin family. Lane, 50, and Layla, 51, have rekindled their relationship after 12 years of marriage and nearly a decade apart, they divorced in 2016. Now, love is back in the air. Lane has shared sweet glimpses of their renewed bond, including an anniversary celebration and Layla checking out their “home” in Mississippi. Their three kids are thriving too. Knox recently moved from California to play QB at Oxford High. Landry is now a student at Ole Miss. And Presley? She just graduated high school, with the whole family proudly in attendance.

Lane and Layla Kiffin’s story began back in Tennessee, where football and volleyball first brought them together. Lane was the Vols’ OC, and Layla coached volleyball. Sparks flew, and they tied the knot in 2004. Over the years, they built a beautiful family with three kids. But behind the scenes, things weren’t always smooth. Fast forward to now, Lane Kiffin isn’t just rebuilding his family; he’s rewriting his legacy. Now, while Layla gets to relive her volleyball coaching days through Presley and her fellow USC co-eds, Lane Kiffin is also finding new meaning—thanks to his daughter’s decision to play for the Trojans. So Presley’s path is giving both parents a fresh perspective and unexpected opportunities to reconnect with their past in meaningful ways.

Lane Kiffin gets an unexpected chance

Remember, Lane Kiffin’s USC firing in 2013 became one of college football’s most talked-about moments. After a blowout loss to Arizona State, he was infamously pulled off the team bus at LAX by AD Pat Haden and fired on the spot despite Kiffin’s last-minute plea to stay. The media storm that followed, including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum dubbing him “the Miley Cyrus of college football,” only intensified the spotlight. While the moment was humiliating, Kiffin later described it as a turning point in his career, one he’s now thankful for. It marked the start of his redemption journey, leading to a revival at FAU and now a strong run at Ole Miss.

Meanwhile, Presley Kiffin is making headlines of her own as she gears up to join USC women’s volleyball, proudly carrying the Kiffin name back to Trojan territory. She’s soaking up her summer before stepping onto the court in L.A., while the rest of the Kiffin crew prepares for fall in Oxford, Mississippi. Dad Lane couldn’t be prouder even if he didn’t swap his Ole Miss gear for USC colors. At her high school graduation, he showed up in his signature Rebels blazer and posed for a selfie with daughter Landry, right near the very spot where USC famously fired him years ago. Now, thanks to Presley’s next chapter, it feels like the Kiffins are rewriting history with a smile.

But Presley Kiffin isn’t just making moves on the volleyball court; she’s lighting up TikTok, too. From backyard dance clips to bold fashion moments, she knows how to steal the spotlight. Her Coachella look, complete with a fresh new hairstyle, turned heads and proved she’s got style to match her skills. Now, looks like the Kiffin name is ready to make even more headlines—this time, both on and off the field.