Lane Kiffin to Accept Troubling Reality, Claims Paul Finebaum as SEC Rejects Court’s Ruling: “We Disagree”

The battle between the SEC and LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has reached a boiling point. On September 3, the SEC openly rejected a Louisiana court’s preliminary ruling that favored ex-NFL players attempting to return to college football, including those trying to join Kiffin’s team. While the LSU head coach scored a temporary legal win, SEC analyst Paul Finebaum claims the coach will soon have to swallow his pride and surrender to the conference.

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Kiffin wants to build his 2026 LSU squad using former college players who took a shot at the NFL but now want back into college football. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is standing firm against this, insisting it ruins fair competition. Even though a judge temporarily blocked the SEC from punishing LSU, industry experts believe Kiffin cannot win this war in the long run.

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Paul Finebaum did not hold back when talking about Kiffin’s eventual surrender. “You’re going to hear Lane Kiffin sucking up to Greg Sankey,” he claimed. “You’re going to hear Lane Kiffin talking about what a good man Greg Sankey is and how he helped him years ago when his career was in turmoil. He’s going to act like this never happened when he backs down sometime between tomorrow and Saturday. Probably tomorrow.”

Finebaum made these sharp comments during the broadcast of The Paul Finebaum Show. Joining ESPN insider Pete Thamel, Finebaum criticized Kiffin for constantly pushing boundaries. The discussion came right after the SEC raised the stakes by filing its own federal lawsuit to protect conference rules.

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The conflict centers on athletes from the high school class of 2022 who were excluded from the NCAA’s new five-season eligibility model. A group of athletes sued for a fifth season of eligibility, and East Baton Rouge Parish Judge William Jorden first issued a temporary restraining order before granting a preliminary injunction that protects the named plaintiffs for the 2026–27 academic year.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin moved quickly after the initial order, recruiting former NFL camp players such as ex-Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright and former Ole Miss defensive lineman Zxavian Harris. Wright, who briefly spent time with the Cleveland Browns, joined LSU practices while the eligibility fight unfolded.

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The SEC stands firm on its stance and has rejected the judge’s ruling, putting Kiffin at odds with it. Sankey and the conference’s chancellors and directors communicated their dissonance with Kiffin. They even made their vote public, which permits Sankey to strike down any violators with strict punishment. The conference was left with no choice but to follow up with this lawsuit after LSU did not communicate back.

“We disagree with the court’s decision,” SEC wrote in a statement on X. “The SEC’s presidents and chancellors unanimously adopted a clear and reasonable standard: member universities should not place former professional athletes on their roster…the SEC will continue to defend this standard, the principle of fair competition and the conference authority to govern competition among its member universities.”

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Even though the court favored Kiffin, he could be suspended for half a season or could lose half of the sport’s annual budget. Most importantly, Sankey can revoke his voting rights. Yet, Kiffin insists he is only acting in the best interest of his players, who want another shot at college football.

“I feel like my decisions should always be made in the best interest of the players that sit in this team room and not for my reputation,” he said, per ABC News.

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Kiffin’s reputation is perhaps at an all-time low. His sudden exit from the Ole Miss Rebels before their first-ever CFB Playoffs left a bad taste in people’s mouths, and his current push to bring NFL rookies to Baton Rouge reinforces the view that he plays by his own rules. ESPN’s Pete Thamel believes Greg Sankey will not forget this direct challenge to his authority.

“Lane Kiffin spit in Greg Sankey’s eye,” the ESPN expert said. “And I know one thing I wouldn’t forget. I know you wouldn’t forget, and I don’t think Sankey is going to forget. And the last thing I would do, Paul, is telegraph what I might do in the future.”

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Sankey holds all the strong cards in this fight. Whether Kiffin faces a heavy suspension or loses his voice in conference meetings, the LSU coach is running out of options. As Finebaum pointed out, Kiffin will soon have to accept this troubling reality and back down before the SEC steps in with full force.