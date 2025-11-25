Lane Kiffin’s Close Friend Makes Desperate 60-Second Pitch on ESPN to Keep Coach at Ole Miss

In a matter of days, Lane Kiffin will be getting behind a microphone to announce his much-awaited decision. After the latest developments ensuing everywhere, it has become even more difficult to nail down what the Ole Miss coach is leaning towards. We won’t get to hear from him until November 29, but a pal of his made a case for him to stay on.

Lane Kiffin has been a sought-after candidate in the past, during his Ole Miss stint. However, the way he has positioned Ole Miss to transform into a winning machine made him the uncontested star in the sport. Now, he’s being tasked to make a life-changing decision. Fans wait with bated breath to know if he stays at Oxford or departs for LSU or Florida. Comedian Theo Von, a friend of Kiffin’s, shared what he would do if he were the HC.

“If I’m Lane, I think he’s built something great over there at Ole Miss,” he said at a November 25 episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “I feel like he’s pushed the cart all the way up the hill there, so to leave right now feels weird. It would be like when Saban left right before he started rattling off championships.”

Funnily enough, Von himself went to LSU. But even the rival fans who want Kiffin out with them know that Oxford is special to him. If he continues to be here, there’s no doubt that Ole Miss will become a more elite program in the SEC. It won’t be Alabama, but Kiffin can use this momentum to recruit the Rebels as one of the biggest threats in college football. He’d be leaving so much good if he bids his new home goodbye. Oxford gave Kiffin a chance to start afresh – both personally and professionally.

It is because of the mutual successes that both the coach and Ole Miss have seen that have made him such a wanted man. LSU is allegedly offering him $90 million, while Florida’s offer is said to be a ridiculous $150 million. Lane Kiffin is clearly at the peak of his career and should be a great investment for either school targeting him. However, the mood among the Oxford staff has shifted.

Ole Miss booster leaves cryptic message for Theo Von

This time last year, Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin would have laughed on takes about the two separating. But now, things have changed a lot. The Rebels continue to give off the vibe that they now want to move on from this unnecessary drama. Word on the street is that they want Lane Kiffin out. Ole Mins booster Tyler Jordan shared a message that paints an eerie picture.

“Thanks for your support, @TheoVon. Regardless of how this shakes out I hope you will make it back to Oxford sometime,” he wrote on X.

It doesn’t really scream Lane Kiffin being committed to Ole Miss or vice versa. But this comes after the Rebels now taking action for themselves. There were rumors about the management giving Kiffin an ultimatum to decide his intent by the Egg Bowl. The HC refuted all those claims as fake on a previous episode of The Pat McAfee Show. Something is afoot at Oxford, that much has become clear.

Unfortunately for fans, the aftermath of the Egg Bowl has a solid chance of becoming a heartbreaker. Ole Miss will have a tough decision to make. It risks losing everything Lane Kiffin has achieved so far, and what a shame it’d be if that happens. Both parties will have to start from scratch once again if Kiffin does leave Ole Miss.