Lane Kiffin’s Confrontation With Pat McAfee & Co. Reveals His True Ole Miss Feelings Even After Skipping Sugar Bowl

Lane Kiffin’s departure from Ole Miss was a saga that continues to get unraveled. The Rebels appointed Pete Golding and easily defeated Tulane in the first round of the CFP. As they head into the Sugar Bowl matchup against Georgia, Kiffin is back in the spotlight again, but for taking a stand for his former program.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The entire College GameDay panel picked Georgia to beat Ole Miss in their quarterfinal game. The former Ole Miss head coach didn’t like the disrespect they showed towards the Rebels. He jumped to X with a classic eye-roll moment, saying, “What are you guys thinking?!?!? Have you not watched 🇹🇹???”

ADVERTISEMENT

The GameDay panel may have looked at Georgia’s regular-season game against Ole Miss to arrive at its conclusion. Since then, the Bulldogs have gone on to win the SEC championship and secured a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The panel may have also accounted for Lane Kiffin’s absence from the sidelines. The momentum is with the Bulldogs, but that doesn’t mean Kiffin has to agree with the assessment.

Lane Kiffin’s tweet was more than just a sarcastic jab; it showed how much he still cares about Ole Miss. Even after leaving for LSU, the Rebels’ successes and big games clearly still get under his skin. It’s obvious that he still has a strong connection with “This Team” despite not being there at the Sugar Bowl.

His exit from Oxford for LSU on November 30 was chaotic and anything but smooth. Although there was some brief speculation that he would go to the game, that possibility is now completely gone. Instead, Kiffin is going to cheer on Kim Mulkey and the Tigers in LSU’s women’s basketball SEC opener against Kentucky. It’s a clear sign that the new chapter has begun, even if the old one hasn’t fully let go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sugar Bowl rematch will tests Rebels

Ole Miss is back on the biggest stage, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. With a six-game winning run, the No. 6 Rebels go to New Orleans to play No. 3 Georgia in a rematch of the Sugar Bowl that is seems like redemption and reality check. Georgia won 43–35 in their most recent encounter in Athens, but this Ole Miss squad appears to be tougher and more confident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Much of that hope rests on quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who was electric in the first-round blowout of Tulane. When plays broke down, he used his legs to bring down defenses and diced apart the opposition through the air. The biggest question mark remains running back Kewan Lacy, the engine of the offense all season. Despite being constrained by a shoulder injury, Lacy’s presence alone impacts how defenses align, and after Georgia boxed him up in their first encounter, he will be eager to show that his performance was an outlier.

Still, Georgia has a strong national confidence. According to analysts like Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs have regained their defensive edge and are playing with championship-level urgency and crushing opponents. The intriguing aspect of this game is that Ole Miss isn’t entirely on its own. Lane Kiffin has been defending, and obviously believing from a distance. Georgia may have the stats and the experts. In a playoff game, sometimes that’s enough to make things uncomfortable and maybe even dangerous.