Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Breaks Silence After Breakup With First Official Announcement

First came the cryptic posts, then the likes on women’s empowerment comments, followed by breakup songs that had fans reading between the lines. For weeks, rumors about Landry Kiffin and LSU linebacker Whit Weeks splitting up refused to go away. Now, Lane Kiffin’s daughter has finally confirmed it.

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In her latest TikTok post, Landry Kiffin has added a fresh twist to the story. Landry shared a video featuring her brother, Knox, a junior quarterback at University Lab High School in Baton Rouge, attempting to console her on Wednesday.

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“Brothers trying to comfort their sister after a breakup,” Landry wrote in the caption of the post.

“I know who to call if I ever need humbling,” she added in the caption, jokingly referring to the sound she chose for the video.

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In the clip, Knox lip-syncs a quote from Donkey, the beloved character from Shrek, delivering a brutally honest take on his sister’s situation.

“Alright, alright, calm down, look, it’s not that bad, you’re not that ugly. I ain’t gonna lie, you’re not that ugly. But you only look like this at night. Shrek is ugly 24/7”

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The hilarious exchange might seem like nothing more than a sibling taking a playful jab at his sister, but the timing has put the video under a different spotlight.

The first signs of the Landry-Whit relationship cracking emerged in mid-October, when Landry Kiffin posted a TikTok video that quickly caught fans’ attention. It wasn’t just the video that sparked curiosity; it was the lyrics she chose. Lip-syncing to Big Sean’s “Beware,” Landry mouthed the words, “You should beware, beware, beware of a woman with a broken heart.”

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The community wasted no time connecting the dots, wondering whether the lyrics were a subtle hint at a possible split with Whit Weeks. But the speculation only grew louder when Landry liked a very specific set of comments on her video, with some fans offering words of encouragement while others appeared to relate to her situation.

Among them were, “Girl, you don’t need anyone. Your personality and smile will win over anyone. It was great meeting you,” and “I just lost my b** too, girl.”

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It’s not just TikTok that has fans raising eyebrows; their overall social media activity is adding fuel to the breakup speculation. A closer look at their Instagram handles reveals another telling detail: Whit appears to have stopped liking Landry’s posts.

Sure, the two still follow each other, but the sudden shift in their online interactions has only deepened the mystery. And while neither has confirmed a split, their social media silence is leaving fans wondering whether something is unfolding behind the scenes.

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Interestingly, amid the growing breakup rumors, Landry made an appearance alongside Whit Weeks during LSU’s recent clash against Auburn. She wore a floral purple dress, while Whit sported a grey hoodie and was on a phone call when the photo was taken.

Their appearance together left fans confused about their relationship status, but it now appears that the breakup rumors may have been true all along.