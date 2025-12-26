Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Landry Doesn’t Hesitate to Call Out LSU HC’s Wrong Move in Public

The Kiffins have always had a peculiar way of landing in the headlines, and that trend clearly didn’t stop at LSU. So when Lane Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, decided to expose her dad’s very unusual shopping tactics, it caught everyone off guard, especially considering this was coming from a 50-year-old head coach.

So when Daddy Kiffin went out for groceries, he somehow managed to do the most unusual thing possible. Instead of leaving the store basket behind like everyone else, Kiffin casually carried it all the way back to his house. That move completely stunned Landry, who couldn’t believe what she was seeing. Naturally, she did what any daughter would do: she exposed him on TikTok, leaving fans just as confused and amused as she was.

“Why did you bring that back?’ Landry asked. “You have to pay for bags. They said you have to pay for a bag,” Lane Kiffin replied.

It was genuinely hilarious. It’s one of those moments where you expect a boring dad story and instead get something completely astonishing. And honestly, this father-daughter duo has been grabbing attention forever. Lane Kiffin loves giving his daughters a hard time, and the grocery basket incident is just the tip of the iceberg. He regularly appears in Landry’s TikToks, usually trolling her in classic Lane fashion. One viral clip showed Landry posting a photo of an unhappy-looking Kiffin staring at what looked like an Amex bill.

She paired it with a screaming sound effect, basically hinting at his reaction to her spending habits. Then there was Presley’s graduation, when Landry shared a video. Lane couldn’t help but laugh at a post he tagged her in, joking that she was “like a hand grenade.” That’s just how they are. The funniest moment this season was when Landry “hard-launched” her relationship with LSU linebacker Whit Weeks.

The timing was perfect as it was right before Ole Miss was set to play LSU. Lane fully leaned into it on social media, joking that she’d still be cheering for the Rebels. That’s how weird and fun they are. The two even go to Pilates classes together, and Landry once playfully roasted her dad in a post-workout selfie. It shows just how close they are. But it’s not all jokes. When it comes to defending her dad, Landry doesn’t back down. A few weeks ago, when Lane Kiffin boarded a flight to LSU after parting ways with Ole Miss following six seasons, things got ugly.

Some Rebels fans showed up at the airstrip and flipped him off as he boarded the plane. Landry, who attended Ole Miss herself and was reportedly a big reason her dad stayed put during Auburn’s pursuit in 2022, wasn’t having it. She fired back on TikTok using the song “The Joke Is On You,” adding the caption, “Wish I could be as creative as angry football fans.” It was a perfect clapback and very on-brand for a Kiffin.

Landry Kiffin already did her part for the Tigers

Landry Kiffin didn’t just show up in Baton Rouge as ‘the coach’s daughter.’ She walked in like someone who already understood what it means to belong to the community. In the days leading up to Lane Kiffin’s LSU decision, Landry teamed up with the nonprofit Once Upon a Room at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.

She and Whit Weeks spent the day visiting pediatric patients. They handed out gifts, decorated rooms, and posed for photos with kids and families. To LSU fans, this wasn’t some staged PR strategy dropped in out of nowhere. Landry has been increasingly visible around the facility since she went public with her relationship with Weeks back in September. Landry even chose LSU colors and outfits to support him on game days.

So when she showed up at a local children’s hospital, it felt less like a recruiting pitch for her dad and more like someone investing emotionally in Baton Rouge. The timing, of course, lit up the rumor mill. Lane was openly torn between staying at Ole Miss, where his family is deeply rooted, and taking a once‑in‑a‑decade shot at LSU. And the fans were quick to connect the dots based on this series of events. Because Landry always played a part in influencing her dad’s coaching decisions.