Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Landry Kiffin Fills the Family Void to Celebrate Knox’s Major Feat

Lane Kiffin is working on the most crucial stretch of the schedule at Ole Miss. He’s on the brink of making program history here. Unfortunately, this dedication kept him away from witnessing a brilliant night for his son, Knox. But Landry Kiffin, ever the dutiful daughter, ensured her brother still felt the family’s support behind him. It’s a tight-knit family, as you can see.

Knox Kiffin might be making his surname the next big thing in football. He took Oxford High to a 27-21 victory last night in his third game as QB1, making him a big hero. However, Lane Kiffin was unable to attend the game, and Layla Kiffin also appeared to be absent. The latter is usually a fixture at Knox’s games. But Landry Kiffin stepped in for her family, showing up in the stands for support. She also had a heartfelt message for her brother. “Let’s go Knox,” Landry shared on her Instagram story.

Landry made sure to bring out all the vibes of an elder sister, not missing a chance to embarrass her little brother. She had a giant cutout of Knox’s face that stood out in the crowd. However, the younger Kiffin’s stellar performance did not allow it the attention. Knox registered threw for 199 yards and hauled in 4TDs – a season high. Kiffin stunned fans with a 45-yard pass to Kevin Smith, who dodged a Starkville player to take it to the end zone.

Knox Kiffin has received offers from multiple schools and also expressed his desire to play for LSU, Florida, and Oregon. Yes, the young QB is in the spotlight because of his dad, but he’s also putting himself out there because of his game. “I want to do my own stuff,” he stressed. By the time 2028 rolls around, it’ll be no surprise that Knox Kiffin will be an in-demand player.

Lane Kiffin sure has a lot to be proud of in the QB, despite his being confident about not playing under his father. Although it’s difficult for him to attend his games, they are indeed special when he does get a chance. For now, he’s just overjoyed that Oxford High is providing Knox with an opportunity to grow.

Lane Kiffin shares heartfelt reaction to Knox’s latest opportunity

Oxford has been home to Lane Kiffin for the past couple of years. The HC is now constantly working on his relationship with his family, following his split from Layla in 2016. She and Knox took a gamble by moving to Oxford from California, where he had already begun his prep career. To Knox, this is still a new arena. But here, Lane gets to see his son become the budding star he’s proving to be. He was able to catch a game on October 30, finding time from his busy schedule. This was the first time Lane could see Knox start as QB and enjoy his success.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Mississippi at South Carolina Oct 5, 2024 Columbia, South Carolina, USA Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Columbia Williams-Brice Stadium South Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxBlakex 20241005_tbs_ay3_257

“Just awesome, that (Oxford) coach (Chris Cutcliffe) has given an opportunity to (Knox),” Kiffin told The Clarion Ledger. “He’s worked really hard, but just really neat to see,” he added. “I love for him moving here and just the people around and the culture of (Oxford). It’s awesome,” Kiffin also said. Watching Knox grow into a star sure is another kind of joy for the HC.

After Knox Kiffin’s gala night yesterday, fans also hyped him up as a reason for Lane Kiffin not leaving Ole Miss for other programs. Kiffin has repeatedly expressed his love for this city, as it gave him the chance to build his family and career. Who knows, by the time Knox Kiffin enters college football, he’ll be leaving as a local hero for Oxford fans.