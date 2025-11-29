Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Landry Makes Hearty Contribution to LSU Community as He Prepares to Announce Future

Yesterday, when Ole Miss faced Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, a critical decision loomed over Lane Kiffin’s head. Stay at Oxford or switch camps to LSU, since Florida is officially out of contention. Kiffin won the game and will announce his decision on Saturday, after deep contemplation. His daughter, Landry, might just be helping him do that. She is in a steady relationship with LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, and it was on display once again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Big thanks to @landrykiffin and @whit.weeks for spreading smiles during hospital visits! Your kindness shines bright ❤️🌟.”

Landry appeared with her boyfriend, Weeks, at a children’s hospital as a nonprofit called Once Upon a Room, and uploaded the picture. The couple gifted presents to children with pediatric issues, and the kids seemed elated with their presents. Landry later commented, expressing her gratitude. “The best time”.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Once Upon a Room (@onceuponaroom) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

From the Kiffin family, it was Landry who first made her allegiance to LSU. Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin’s daughter confirmed her relationship with LB Whit Weeks on 22nd September, before the Rebels and Tigers Week 5 clash. Landry posted a photo sitting on Weeks’ lap. She captioned it “Happy” as part of a slideshow, and Weeks reposted it on his account. Ever since then, public appearances have been common for the duo, and Landry has supported Weeks through her fashion choices and even ditching the Ole Miss game on November 7th.

As for Lane Kiffin, he didn’t stop being the playful guy and commented on the relationship after winning against LSU. “I’m looking for Whit right now to see if we covered the over,” said Kiffin. Later, the HC even praised the bond between his daughter and Weeks’ share.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just embraced it, ran with it. And Whit’s a great kid, a great family. So, I look at it as, hey, look, how blessed are you that they’re in a good relationship with great people,” said Kiffin on the ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast.

Now that Weeks and Landry’s relationship is public, the bond seems stronger than ever. It could motivate Landry to convince his father to move to LSU. Weeks is a junior at LSU and has a year of eligibility remaining. We could then see the couple roaming the LSU campus together if Kiffin accepts the reported $90 million offer from LSU. But will he?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Lane Kiffin opens up about the tough decision he has to make about his future at Oxford

Despite all the rumors, one can’t ignore the role Landry played in making his father stay in Oxford. She and her friends had created a heartfelt slideshow with a “really sad” song comprising moments of the Kiffin family and Lane in Oxford. The purpose was to keep Ole Miss’ head coach, and that’s exactly what he did when Auburn was pursuing him heavily in 2022. But now, circumstances have changed, and Lane Kiffin faces a crucial decision.

“I haven’t (made up my mind). I’ve got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow, but right now, I’m just going to go enjoy these players. I told them last night, you’re going to win your 11th game, and all I want to do is experience joy watching you, and that’s what I’m about to do,” said Lane Kiffin. It’s surely a hard decision, but can Landry play a part this time, too?

ADVERTISEMENT

We never know. The head coach’s whole family, including his ex-wife, Layla, lives in Oxford. Not just that, the family has blended into the Ole Miss culture and has repeatedly praised living in Oxford. Moving away then will, without a doubt will be hard. But jobs like LSU open once in a decade, and Lane Kiffin will have to wade through some major cognitive dissonance today before coming to a decision.