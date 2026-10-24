Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Reportedly Breaks Up With 2nd Football Star on His Roster; Last One Had Also Left Program

LSU captain Whit Weeks is already sidelined with a fractured right leg. Now, he may be dealing with another setback off the field. The linebacker is at the center of breakup rumors involving his head coach Lane Kiffin’s 21-year-old daughter, Landry.

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The two have been publicly linked since September 2025, but recent social media activity suggests their relationship could be over.

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“Landry Kiffin’s Instagram activity with Whit Weeks raises eyebrows amid breakup rumors,” the New York Post wrote on X on October 22.

Earlier in October, Landry traveled to Dallas for the Red River Rivalry while LSU suffered a 35-34 overtime loss to unranked Kentucky. Wearing Texas gear at the Cotton Bowl, she watched Oklahoma defeat the Longhorns 27-24.

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“We’re going to spy on Texas today,” Landry said in a video from the weekend, adding “Scouting out the competition” in the caption, according to Yahoo’s Jenna Lemoncelli.

During the trip, Landry also posted a TikTok lip-syncing to Big Sean’s song “Beware,” featuring lyrics about a woman with a broken heart. She never mentioned Weeks, but viewers began questioning whether the relationship was in trouble.

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Both Landry and Weeks reportedly removed traces of each other from their social media accounts. However, Landry liked Weeks’ Tuesday Instagram post featuring LSU game photos, while he hadn’t liked hers from the previous day. The two also continued following each other.

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Weeks isn’t the first football player Landry has dated while her father was coaching.

Her previous boyfriend, Walker Howard, transferred from LSU to Ole Miss in 2023. He spent two seasons backing up Jaxson Dart under Lane Kiffin, while his relationship with Landry was documented through Instagram pictures and birthday celebrations in 2024.

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Howard left Ole Miss for Louisiana ahead of the 2025 season before returning in 2026. Although the move followed their reported breakup, there is no verified evidence that their relationship influenced his transfer.

Weeks remains on Kiffin’s LSU roster despite his injury. He previously addressed the experience of having his girlfriend’s father as his head coach.

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“It hasn’t affected my relationship with him at all,” Weeks said at SEC Media Days, according to Yahoo Sports. He explained that football remained the priority inside LSU’s facilities, while outside, Kiffin was simply his girlfriend’s father.

Wearing the prestigious No. 7 jersey, Weeks recorded 125 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in 2024, earning first-team All-SEC honors. A right ankle injury limited him to eight games and 31 tackles in 2025.

His latest injury has added to the challenges facing Kiffin, who signed a seven-year, $91 million contract after leaving Ole Miss. LSU stands at 5-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play following its 31-0 victory over Mississippi State on October 17.

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Weeks could choose to remain silent about the rumors until the season ends, although his head coach may already be aware of the situation.

Neither Landry nor Weeks has publicly confirmed a separation. For now, the breakup remains speculation based on their social media activity.