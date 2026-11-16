Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Reveals Family Was Split Over LSU Move, But He Still Chose to Leave Ole Miss: “It Was Literally a Vote”

Just a year ago, LSU sent shockwaves through college football by making Lane Kiffin an offer that was difficult to turn down. With Brian Kelly gone, the Tigers wanted the then-Ole Miss head coach to take charge. But walking away from Oxford was no easy decision for Kiffin. When it came down to the final call, his family had the ultimate say, as his daughter Landry Kiffin has now revealed the full story.

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During a conversation with Sports Illustrated, Landry was asked how the family reacted to her father’s decision to leave Oxford and take the LSU job. Revealing that it wasn’t a decision made by Lane alone, she explained that the family actually held a vote to determine what his next move should be.

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“Our Thanksgiving was sitting around the table with our family, and it was literally a vote,” said Landry. “We all voted, and it ended up being a 50/50 tie. And my dad was like, ‘I think we’re gonna do LSU. It’s just they have a lot of resources here to get players and everything like that.'”

Landry further highlighted the emotional side of her father’s departure, revealing just how much the family had grown attached to Oxford. Recalling Lane’s affection for the town, she said, “He loved the town, loved the people and everything.”

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Walking away from a place that had become so special to the family was certainly not easy. However, with LSU presenting what appeared to be a better opportunity at that point in his career, Lane ultimately had to make a difficult choice.

But it wasn’t the first major move of Kiffin’s coaching career. The LSU appointment marks another stop in a journey that has already seen him take charge of six different programs, with each move bringing a fresh challenge and a new opportunity to prove himself.

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Lane knows a thing or two about moving around. His father, Monte Kiffin, relocated 10 times during Lane’s childhood before Lane left for college in 1994.

During his introductory speech at LSU, he even recalled his father, admitting that he couldn’t understand why his family had to move so frequently. But now, he finally understands why.

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“He went to all those places so he could connect with all those people, impact all those people, be impacted by all those people at the different places,” Lane shared. “And so as I thought about that, even with the best six years [at Ole Miss], it became apparent to me what the decision was.”

While moving around may run in the Kiffin family, leaving Ole Miss was still a massive decision for Lane, especially with the Rebels enjoying a phenomenal season. His tenure in Oxford had been remarkable, and many believe that had he stayed a little longer, a national championship could have been within reach.

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However, Kiffin chose LSU and the challenge of rebuilding the program, a decision that earned the approval of several prominent football figures, including Pete Carroll and Nick Saban.

“Pete Carroll told me that he always told my dad that he looked out for me,” Lane said. “[Carroll] said, ‘This is exactly what he would do. He would tell you, boy go get it.'”

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However, Lane’s first year appears to be turning into a rough ride. With a 6-4 record and 11th place in the conference, things are already looking grim for the LSU head coach.

What awaits him in his second year remains to be seen. Kiffin wanted a challenge, and it looks like he has one.