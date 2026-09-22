Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Turns Heads With LSU vs Ole Miss Outfit as Olivia Dunne & Co. React

The game itself gave Landry Kiffin little to celebrate as LSU fell 32-24 to Ole Miss on Sept. 19, ending Lane Kiffin’s first major test against his former team with a loss. For Landry, though, the night was about more than the final score.

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She remains an Ole Miss student despite her father leaving the program for LSU. She is also dating LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, which made the matchup even more personal. Her appearance at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium therefore put her in a strange spot, supporting LSU while standing on the home field of a school where she has spent much of her college life.

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She posted photos of her LSU game-day look on Instagram. The centerpiece was a bright yellow Prada dress paired with matching heels. She completed the outfit with eyewear, leaning fully into LSU’s color scheme while attending the game in Oxford. Interestingly, the dress was a Prada piece from the designer’s pre-fall 2022 collection. The choice was hard to miss.

Before kickoff, Landry addressed offensive banners that had appeared around Oxford and contained vulgar claims about her. She said the messages involved a person she did not know and objected to being dragged into the rivalry because of her father’s coaching move. The incident became another part of the tension surrounding Kiffin’s return to Ole Miss.

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Yellow was a deliberate nod to LSU, but the setting made the outfit stand out even more. Landry was supporting her father’s team while surrounded by Ole Miss fans, many of whom had spent the week making their feelings toward Lane Kiffin clear. Her post also came with a simple caption after LSU failed to finish the job.

“Well at least the outfit was good,” she wrote.

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Instead of dwelling on the 32-24 loss, Landry turned the night into a fashion moment. The post quickly drew major engagement and became one of the more talked-about pieces of the Kiffin family’s chaotic Oxford weekend. It had passed 60,000 likes by Sept. 21.

There is also more going on around Landry’s social-media presence than the game itself. She recently launched Fifth Year, a clothing brand that has been promoted around college football weekends. The brand carries college-inspired apparel and has been using Landry’s connection to the sport as part of its public profile. And social media noticed.

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Former LSU gymnast and Baywatch TV series actress Olivia Dunne reacted first.

“The fit won,” she wrote.

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Utah QB1 Devon Dampier’s girlfriend, Lola Sexton, also reacted to Landry’s post.

“Yeah u slay 👏,” she commented.

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Former LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier’s fiancee, Ella Springfield, also praised her outfit.

“Way better than good actually,” Springfield wrote.

One user played off Landry’s caption with a more elaborate response.

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“When life gives you lemons, turn them into lemon Prada!! 🍋✨ @landrykiffin 💛,” wrote the user.

Another Ole Miss fan kept it simple.

“You look beautiful! Hotty Toddy!!!” the comment read.

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Landry Kiffin’s connection with Ole Miss started before her father ever left Oxford. She moved to Mississippi while attending high school and later enrolled at Ole Miss. That gave her something most coaches’ daughters never have. She was not simply attending games as part of the family. She was a student living in the same community as the people who followed her father’s program. That mattered when Lane Kiffin’s name surfaced in the 2022 Auburn coaching search.

Landry and her friends put together a slideshow of their favorite memories in Oxford and showed it to her father. She reminded him that she had just moved there and was planning to attend Ole Miss. Kiffin ultimately stayed. He later acknowledged how much the presentation affected his decision. For Ole Miss fans, that created an unusually personal connection with Landry.

She became part of the game-day culture around Oxford. Her social-media posts frequently featured Ole Miss colors, outfits, and football weekends. She was also regularly featured on game days, and her presence became part of the wider Kiffin family identity at the school.

All of it made her father’s relationship with the Rebels feel personal from another angle. She was invested in the place because it had become her home. Then Lane left.