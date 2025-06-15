Lane Kiffin’s Drastic Action for Austin Simmons Clarified as HC’s Quintuple Move Turns Heads

There’s quiet confidence, and then there’s Lane Kiffin’s approach in Oxford. Picture this: a 19-year-old with a college degree, a 5.34 GPA, and ice in his veins gets handed the keys to the Rebels’ offense… and the Portal King starts shopping like he’s building a Madden Ultimate Team around him. But before Austin Simmons even laced his cleats for a season start, Kiffin pulled in three transfer QBs. So what’s the truth behind Lane’s wild offseason spree?

Turns out, it was never about competition.

Austin Simmons isn’t just some teenage brainiac who zoomed through high school at 16 and earned a college degree faster than most folks finish freshman year. He’s the future of Ole Miss football, and Lane Kiffin made it crystal clear. No quarterback battle. No whispers of doubt. As soon as Jaxson Dart punched his ticket to the NFL, the spotlight swung directly to Simmons. And the whole world saw why back in November when Georgia came to town.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dart went down, and Simmons, cool as a frozen Gatorade, sliced up the Bulldogs with a 75-yard touchdown drive like it was backyard 7-on-7. Then came the Gator Bowl—tie game, seconds ticking, Simmons drops a 34-yard dime to Jordan Smart. Still, in typical Kiffin fashion, things got weird.

AD

In May, Lane opened the portal floodgates and out came Shawqi Itraish (Rice), Trinidad Chambliss (Ferris State), and Maealiuaki Smith (Oklahoma State). And add in AJ Maddox. CBS Sports just confirmed the whispers—this was more than a backup plan; it was strategic.

On June 14th, Amanda Guerra kicked off the CBS HQ segment with a bombshell question: “Let’s start with Austin Simmons replacing Jaxson Dart here. Tyler, we saw flashes of him last season—helped with that upset win against Georgia. What do we need to know, though, now that he is officially in the spotlight?”

Tyler Komis pulled no punches. “Yeah, this job is his,” he said. “There’s usually a quarterback competition every year under Lane Kiffin—except, you know, Jaxson Dart going into his third year. But no competition, despite Ole Miss adding some transfer guys. And he understands that.” Kiffin’s got a smart quarterback, whose calm Georgia game performance shows why he is reliable. Komis added, “Really poised kid that we saw it in the Georgia game when he led a 10-play 75-yard touchdown drive. Just always a guy that stays ready.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @austnsimmons Expand Post

That’s rare air. And if you need proof that this is out of character for Lane, just rewind to 2023. Jaxson Dart had to battle off Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard all through fall camp before finally getting the nod. Kiffin even said back then, “I always think it’s better to have your guy, but you don’t want to risk choosing the wrong one.” But with Simmons? He got the nod the minute Jaxson Dart packed for New York. That’s how much faith Lane’s putting in Simmons.

Even if we go band-for-band. Austin Simmons eats them up for breakfast. AJ Maddox injured his hand. Smith had some flashes but threw 4 picks in limited duty. Chambliss racked up arcade numbers at Ferris State—almost 3K passing yards, 1K rushing, and 51 total TDs—but it’s D2 ball. And Itraish? Let’s just say he’s got some Rice film (8 starts, 6 tuddies, 6 picks). Meanwhile….

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lane Kiffin’s quintuple move for Austin Simmons

Lane Kiffin didn’t just stop at quarterbacks. He reloaded that wide receiver room like a man on a mission. With Tre Harris off to the league and most of last year’s receiving corps packing bags, the outlook seemed shaky. But Kiffin wasn’t about to let his new QB1 go to battle with bare cupboards. So he did what he does best—hit the portal hard. Five wideouts. All five ranked in 247Sports’ top 50. That’s not a rebuild. That’s an air raid in waiting.

Tyler Komis laid it out plain: “I think it’s one of the best. They added five transfers—five wide receivers through the portal. All five of them ranked within 247Sports’ top 50 at the position.” Those five? De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State), who cooked secondaries for 882 yards and 6 TDs, Harrison Wallace III (Penn State) with 720 yards and 4 scores, Alabama’s big-bodied project Caleb Odom, West Virginia’s deep threat Traylon Ray, and Wake Forest’s explosive Deuce Alexander. Add in returner Cayden Lee—who quietly had 874 yards and some monster games—and you’ve got Simmons stepping into a receiver room that screams Top 5 in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And guess what? CBS Sports agreed. They gave Ole Miss an honorable mention as one of the best wideout rooms nationwide, right there with Oregon, Texas, and Georgia. You know how hard it is to get CBS to tip their hat to Oxford? That’s real respect. Chip Patterson wasn’t shy about it either: “This is just a massive, massive piece of whether Ole Miss can be successful.” And with the way Kiffin is stacking the deck, success doesn’t feel like a maybe—it feels like a matter of when.

The numbers back it up. In 2024, the Rebels were second in the nation in passing yards per game at 350.8. Tenth in passing touchdowns. That was with Jaxson Dart. Now you’re plugging in a prodigy with a higher football IQ than most coaching interns and arming him with a warehouse full of burners and jump-ball specialists. You don’t build a receiver room like that unless you believe your QB can spin it. And Simmons? He’s not just spinning it. He’s got the tools, the touch, and now, the toys.