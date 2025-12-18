Lane Kiffin’s Family Make Open Poaching Attempts at Ole Miss QB as Pete Golding’s Fears Come True

Will Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss follow head coach Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge? The possibility did not start with a coaching rumor or a backchannel report. It started in an Instagram comments section.

On December 17, Trinidad Chambliss shared a highlight reel on Instagram.

“There is not a quarterback in the SEC that I would fear more playing, on a given Saturday, than Trinidad Chambliss,” Todd McShay’s voice sounded in the video.

But it’s the comments section where Lane Kiffin’s son caught major attention with his response.

“Future tiger,” Knox Kiffin commented.

"Future tiger," Knox Kiffin commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by trinidad chambliss (@trinidadchambliss1)

No Ole Miss fan wants to see that. But the message was not subtle nor accidental. With Lane Kiffin now in Baton Rouge, LSU fans immediately connected the dots and so did Pete Golding’s staff in Oxford.

The former Rebels head coach is constructing his first LSU roster with urgency. QB Garrett Nussmeier is out of eligibility. Michael Van Buren showed flashes late, but his inconsistencies stalled the offense.

Quarterback is the central question of the 2026 plan, and Lane Kiffin knows that better than anyone. His most recent success story at the position was Trinidad Chambliss, the Ferris State transfer who won a Division II national title before thriving under his offense in 2025.

Trinidad Chambliss did little to cool speculation when asked about his future this week.

“I would have to consider what the best situation is for me,” he said. “What I feel most comfortable with. Who I trust the most, and just get a feel for every possibility really. There’s a lot that goes into that.”

That answer did not sound like a commitment to Ole Miss. Everything now hinges on the NCAA. Trinidad Chambliss is awaiting a waiver for an additional year of eligibility. If granted, he could return to Ole Miss or enter the portal again.