Lane Kiffin’s LSU Confirm Move for Colorado Transfer After Portal Deadline

Lane Kiffin’s LSU is aiming to address its offensive line issues by targeting Colorado transfer Jordan Seaton. But landing him won’t be easy, as the recruitment has become crowded with not only SEC programs but also ACC powerhouses showing strong interest and hosting visits. Now, it’s Kiffin’s chance to sell his vision to the former Colorado offensive tackle.

“Sources: Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is headed to LSU tomorrow on his next visit,” reported ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Saturday. “He’s wrapping up a visit with Miami and was at Mississippi State prior.”

While Seaton has ties to MS State, where he would have the chance to reunite with Bulldogs O-line coach Phil Loadholt, who coached him at Colorado in 2024, Miami currently has momentum due to timing.

This season, Miami is chasing history. The Hurricanes are hunting their first national title since 2001, and a championship run would only turn up the recruiting heat. Winning the title would make landing the Colorado transfer a lot easier. But LSU might want to secure his commitment as soon as possible. Looking at their current roster, it’s safe to say that they need Seaton more than others do.

The Tigers lost Tyree Adams to the transfer portal, which leaves a clear hole up front. In 2024, they boasted an elite passing attack, and LSU had one of the most productive passing offenses in the country. But in the following season, the O-line lacked bite. Run blocking was inconsistent, and the physicality was missing. With that, LSU sat at the bottom of the SEC in rushing yards per game too often.

So now, for Lane Kiffin, fixing the trenches is urgent.

Here, Jordan Seaton is a prize. ESPN ranks him No. 4 overall, while 247Sports slots the former five-star as the No. 1 offensive tackle available, making him the highest-rated non-QB on the market. Seaton brings instant credibility up front because he’s an elite pass protector and a true tone-setter in the trenches.

For LSU, that means giving Sam Leavitt the time he needs to fully unlock Kiffin’s fast, fearless offense. And if Leavitt’s recent social media recruiting push is any hint, LSU may be gearing up to land one of the biggest portal wins.

Jordan Seaton looks the part of a future first-round pick. In 2025, he earned All-Big 12 honors and put on a clinic in pass protection. An 83.9 pass-blocking grade from PFF tells the story. One sack allowed, zero quarterback hits, and just five pressures all season. Those numbers made him the 11th-best pass blocker in the Big 12 and the second-best OT.

With that level of talent on display, landing Seaton would be a massive win for Lane Kiffin in his first year in Baton Rouge. His current situation is similar to Will Campbell, who was a top-rated OT and under the radar of many SEC and ACC programs. However, Campbell decided to commit to LSU, and maybe Seaton will follow in his footsteps. While Kiffin and O-line coach Eric Wolford have been aggressive in the transfer market, LSU also holds an edge on the financial side.

Seaton’s camp is reportedly opening the bidding at $2.5 million in NIL money, while his NIL valuation at Colorado was around $1.7 million. With that kind of NIL pull and Kiffin’s ability to sell his vision, the race for the elite OT becomes more manageable. Still, the LSU head coach needs to be wary of powerhouses like Ole Miss and Texas A&M, who’ve shown strong interest in Seaton, too.

However, Lane Kiffin’s track record of developing talent could play a key role in the decision. Still, nothing is settled yet. Here, the former Colorado standout has already sent a clear message to schools about how this recruitment will be handled.

Jordan Seaton’s message to schools, including Lane Kiffin’s LSU

Jordan Seaton’s exit from Colorado hit hard, as the former five-star was one of the highest-rated recruits the Buffaloes had landed in years, and after two seasons under Deion Sanders, he chose a new path. Obviously, on the field, Seaton backed up the hype.

He started games as a true freshman in 2024 and took another leap in 2025. Second-team All–Big 12 honors followed, while his pass protection was elite. Now, with two years of eligibility left, the ex-Colorado standout is officially in the portal and very much in demand.

In a direct message to recruiters and media, he laid down the law: “Attention schools and media: if you have not spoken with my uncle or myself please disregard all outside communication. If anyone is contacting you on my behalf without my Uncle, then it has been unauthorized. Direct all dealings to him.”

Seaton made one thing crystal clear: no shortcuts. One thing is for sure: it remains to be seen where Jordan Seaton decides to make his move for the 2026 season. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.