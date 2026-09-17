Lane Kiffin’s LSU Could Face $25K Penalty Over Sam Leavitt Injury News: Report

Lane Kiffin has played the crocodile tears card enough times for fans to question just about everything now. And his latest quarterback drama could finally come with a price tag. Days before No. 7 LSU walks into Oxford for a top-10 SEC clash with No. 8 Ole Miss, the Tigers suddenly dropped a major Sam Leavitt bombshell on Wednesday night, and the timing could not look much worse.

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Listing Leavitt as doubtful was always going to set off alarms. Under SEC rules, that gives him roughly a 25% chance of playing, yet nothing about the previous week screamed injured quarterback. Leavitt had just finished the entire game against Louisiana Tech and then spoke to reporters afterward without showing any obvious signs of pain or discomfort.

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Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports shared the SEC’s official policy on enforcement and penalties for inaccurate player availability reports on his X handle.

Marcello’s post instantly sparked a massive online debate over whether the Leavitt news was “fake news” or a tactical lie. Many fans and analysts suspect that head coach Lane Kiffin might be pulling a fast one to force Ole Miss to waste practice time preparing for a backup quarterback.

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If that is the case, LSU could find itself in trouble with the conference.

Under the SEC’s rules, inaccurate availability reporting can bring serious penalties, but the commissioner has discretion over how violations are handled. If a financial penalty is deemed appropriate in football, a first offense carries a $25,000 fine, a second rises to $50,000, while a third and every subsequent offense can cost $100,000. The progressive system resets annually, while less serious or inadvertent violations can instead result in measures such as a warning or additional education for school personnel.

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That is where the league’s official injury-reporting rules become important. The SEC has strict availability guidelines designed to prevent teams from giving false or misleading information simply to gain a competitive advantage.

If the SEC believes a school has submitted a misleading report, the commissioner can open an investigation. Conference officials may speak with medical staff and players, while also reviewing other information to determine whether the reported injury was legitimate.

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Ole Miss would also face a strict deadline if it wanted to challenge LSU’s reporting. Under the SEC’s policy, the Rebels would have until 1 p.m. Central, or 2 p.m. Eastern, on the Sunday following the game to submit information showing that LSU’s alleged violation placed them at a competitive disadvantage.

As part of that process, LSU could be asked to provide relevant information supporting Leavitt’s designation, while conference officials could speak with school personnel and players or review practice footage to determine whether the report was submitted in good faith.

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And it would not necessarily stop with the university. Kiffin could also face individual discipline from the SEC, which could include a public reprimand, a personal financial penalty, or even a suspension from league activities.

That is the last thing LSU needs with one of its biggest games of the season coming up. The Tigers are already dealing with another legal fight involving the SEC and player roster eligibility rules, adding even more attention to the program.

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CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz later reported that Leavitt is dealing with an upper-body injury and did not throw during Wednesday’s practice. That gives LSU’s doubtful designation some backing, even though Leavitt did not appear injured in the Louisiana Tech game, where he finished with 366 total yards and four touchdowns despite throwing three first-half interceptions.

Kiffin also made no mention of an injury during his media availability earlier in the week. Leavitt does have a recent injury history, having missed seven games over the previous two seasons at Arizona State, including one with a rib injury in 2024 and six with a foot injury in 2025.

So while LSU now has some injury evidence behind the designation, the timing and lack of earlier disclosure will still keep plenty of eyes on how Leavitt’s status develops over the next few days.

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Everyone in college football will be watching the next mandatory injury updates, which are scheduled for Thursday and Friday nights. His final status will then be confirmed 90 minutes before kickoff Saturday.

If Leavitt really cannot play at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, LSU’s offensive plans could change completely. The Tigers would have to turn to their backup quarterbacks, Elon transfer Landen Clark or redshirt freshman Husan Longstreet.

Relying on unproven backups against a brutal, top-10 Ole Miss defense on the road could completely derail LSU’s national championship and, more importantly, Lane Kiffin’s homecoming.