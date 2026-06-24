Lane Kiffin’s LSU Gains Major Momentum to Flip 5-Star Big 12 Commit

Just months after joining LSU, Lane Kiffin started targeting elite talents. The Tigers extended an offer to a five-star 2027 edge rusher, Anthony Sweeney. Despite LSU’s strong push, the nation’s No. 4 edge chose Texas Tech when it came to his verbal commitment. But he didn’t shut down his recruitment. And now his surprising June OV in Baton Rouge has made this recruitment interesting

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“LSU is not going to go anywhere in this recruitment,” said Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman during his June 24 appearance on Rivals with Josh Newberg. “Josh, I listen; I don’t believe that a flip is imminent. This is his first visit to Baton Rouge since Lane Kiffin and position coach Sterling Lucas arrived and got him for his final official visit of the summer.

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I think it certainly left a big enough mark that I would not be surprised if this five-star edge returns to Baton Rouge at some point in the season. And if in fact he does, you can start the flip rumors then and there,” added the Rivals analyst.

Sweeney committed to Texas Tech on April 13, 2026, but LSU never stopped pursuing him. Their ongoing effort after offering him in December 2025 paid off for the Tigers this weekend, when Sweeney was on campus. And he was impressed with what he saw.

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“I had a great time on the visit,” Sweeney told Rivals after his visit. “It honestly surprised me a lot. It was my second time there, but they showed me some things I didn’t expect. It’s a really special place down there. There is not much like Baton Rouge.”

“Coach [Lane] Kiffin, Coach [Blake] Baker, and all of them let me know how much of a priority I am and all the good things LSU has going on. They showed me what they’re planning to do over the next few years and how much I matter to them. It was great to see and to hear,” added the 5-star 2027 DE.

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Despite his praise for the Tigers, Sweeney remains committed to the Red Raiders, who offered him in January 2026. And even with the commitment, Joey McGuire and his staff hosted him at Lubbock from June 5 to 7. Given all, it’s clear Texas Tech is working hard to keep this talent in their 2027 class. While there may not be an imminent threat, LSU continues to play spoilsport.

“Ultimately, there’s a lot of confidence in Lubbock about their chances, at least right now, to close out the summer with Anthony Sweeney a part of this class,” said Spiegelman. “But LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker, what they’re doing along the defensive line: they’ve landed KJ Green, they’ve landed Chris Whitehead to Blue Chip Edge, and they are going to be swinging away with Anthony Sweeney and a few more elite five-star recruits committed elsewhere into the fall for potentially a second version of flip season.”

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If Texas Tech is unable to keep this 5-star in its 2027 cycle, the Raiders will have only one 5-star, Jalen Brewster. Meanwhile, LSU is gradually climbing in Sweeney’s recruitment race, as they have things that stood out to the 2027 DE during his official visit. However, for Lane Kiffin, securing this 5-star recruit won’t be easy, as other powerhouses are firmly in the mix.

What could help LSU to secure the 5-star 2027 edge

Following his arrival in Baton Rouge, new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin spoke about the program’s environment. He said it’s good for recruiting talents. Now, the environment and culture have become a major reason for Anthony Sweeney to call LSU a “great place.”

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“The people, the place, and the program are all great there. The people there are amazing, both inside the football staff and outside of it. Being around the players and seeing the culture, you can just tell it’s big-time football. You can feel it in how everybody moves and carries themselves,” said Sweeney to Rivals after his June OV.

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Old connections are also a key for LSU. LSU D-line coach Sterling Lucas recruited the 5-star 2027 DE during his time at South Carolina. After coming to LSU, he used that previous connection and played a big role.

“He spent a lot of time trying to get me to Baton Rouge,” said Sweeney. “Coach Lucas definitely wants me there. It was a mix of casual talk and recruiting with Coach Lucas because he’s been recruiting me for a long time. He was definitely pushing for me while I was there, but we also caught up on some normal stuff. We had a great time together.”

Yet, Sweeney keeps his recruitment open to signal a potential future flip. saying, “I’m still with Texas Tech. But you never know. It’s a long time until December, and LSU is a great place.”