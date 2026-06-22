Lane Kiffin’s LSU Gets Huge Recruiting Update With Fresh Flip Announcement

LSU’s recruitment for its 2027 recruiting class is on fire. In June alone, the Tigers landed 10 commitments from top-tier athletes while losing a crucial piece in 5-star edge Jaiden Bryant. But with Lane Kiffin and his staff’s continuous effort, LSU’s recruiting momentum didn’t slow down, and the Tigers recently secured an in-state 2027 WR talent, Gary Burney Jr., who flipped his commitment from Houston. Interestingly, that gives LSU a chance to climb the rankings.

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Before June, LSU’s 2027 recruiting class was around No. 23 with few commitments. After landing five-star edges Chris Whitehead and K.J. Green, LSU climbed to No. 10. Burney’s flip sealed the momentum. LSU is now at No. 10 via Rivals’ recruiting ranking with a total of 14 commitments.

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Burney didn’t even consider LSU until last month. Kiffin’s staff wasn’t in the race. But since offering the 3-star 2027 WR from Bossier City on May 30, the day Burney committed to the Cougars, Kiffin’s staff, especially WRs coach George McDonald, built a strong relationship with the WR, which paid off for LSU through the 2027 prospect’s official visit in Baton Rouge.

Burney’s official visit sealed it after an earlier camp appearance. But his OV left the 6’4, 185-pound WR so impressed that he flipped his commitment from Houston within a month and pledged to his dream school on June 21.

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“It’s LSU. I have been dreaming about this since I was a kid,” said Burney to Rivals, as reported by Yahoo Sports. “I have been waiting for this. I have been overlooked and doubted, but Coach G-Mac gave me a chance and bet on me, and that was all I needed.”

LSU’s WR coach, George McDonald, who followed Kiffin from Ole Miss, has 25 years of experience producing elite receivers like Eric Decker, Greg Jennings, and more, across various programs, and played a huge role in landing Burney’s commitment to LSU for the 2027 class. Despite the 2027 WR’s low rating, McDonald saw talent in Burney, who is coming off a breakout season at Parkway High School in 2025. As a junior, the WR recorded 76 receptions for 1367 yards.

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With his commitment to LSU, Burney joins an elite WR group that has talents like Cade Cooper and Ah’Mari Stevens. However, Kiffin isn’t ready to stop the Tigers from hunting for a standout receiver for its 2027 cycle. LSU is firmly in the mix to flip Easton Royal’s commitment from Texas. Though that’s a waiting game, Lane Kiffin’s program has selling points.

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What stands out to the 2027 WR for choosing LSU?

Offering a scholarship in May and turning that into a commitment in June wasn’t easy, but LSU made that possible by securing 2027 WR talent Gary Burney Jr. The 2027 prospect’s dominant June camp performance impressed Kiffin and the LSU staff. On the flip side, the Tigers have factors that stood out to Burney.

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“The coaches were amazing, but not just that. The people and the players, they are all pushing for success like me, and they are all elite players, which would just make me two times as good as a person and a player just by being around them,” said Burney to Rivals in June, 2026.

Burney had committed to Houston. One LSU offer changed everything. Being a Louisiana native, getting an opportunity to play for his state is a different feeling for the 3-star WR.

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“It’s LSU. Every Louisiana kid has dreamed of playing for LSU one day. God has blessed me to allow myself to be one of those guys to play for LSU,” added the 2027 WR prospect.