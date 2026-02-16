Lane Kiffin’s LSU Officially Enforce New SEC Rule That Texas Vowed to Never Adopt

November 25, 2023: LSU Tigers flag carriers after a Tigers touchdown during an SEC college football game between LSU and Texas A&M on November 25, 2023, in Baton Rouge. LSU won, 42-30. – ZUMAc201 20231125_zap_c201_031 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

November 25, 2023: LSU Tigers flag carriers after a Tigers touchdown during an SEC college football game between LSU and Texas A&M on November 25, 2023, in Baton Rouge. LSU won, 42-30. – ZUMAc201 20231125_zap_c201_031 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

At a time when multiple programs are hesitant to fully embrace the new status quo, LSU is showing the way. The Tigers have become the first SEC program to adopt the NCAA rule of sporting brand patches on jerseys. This move is yet another avenue for companies to capitalize on the industry that college football has become.

LSU athletics has officially announced its multi-million-dollar jersey-patch partnership with oil giant Woodside Energy. Jerseys for all 21 LSU sports will feature the company’s logo starting next season (2026-27 athletic year).

“This partnership with Woodside Energy represents a monumental step forward for LSU Athletics and our student-athletes,” Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry said in a statement. “LSU continues to set the standard and remains at the forefront of this new era of collegiate athletics, and we are excited to align athletic excellence with community impact through this historic collaboration.”

The Tigers had actually signed the deal with Woodside Energy in July 2025, way before the NCAA allowed programs to do so. At that time, the brand partner was not revealed. But former AD Clayton White was confident that the deal would “rival some of the top pro sports teams” with regard to the financial gains. Last year, Woodside Energy patches were already on the LSU football practice jerseys. It was also put on the LSU mascot.

Woodside Energy is a global energy company that seeks to build a legacy in Louisiana beyond its industry. The company has been running offshore in Louisiana for over 20 years. Just a while ago, it announced a $17.5 billion investment decision for its LNG project in Louisiana.

“We’re excited to partner with LSU in this historic initiative that reflects our long-term commitment to Louisiana. This collaboration goes beyond the playing field—it supports student-athletes and the Louisiana community and builds a meaningful legacy in the state,” Daniel Kalms, the Executive Vice President of the company said.

The lack of jersey ad patches was probably the only thing that kept college sports below the professional ranks. But now that this bar has also been lifted, there is no denying that the business in college athletics is as competitive and lucrative as it is higher up. Instead of being inferior, the two have now become parallel.

According to a study conducted by Learfield and Wasserman, jersey ad patches in college football and basketball can earn teams anywhere between $500,000 and $12 million, depending on the brand and the school. However, not everyone is on board with the idea of a brand being displayed on college jerseys.

Texas football is adamant on keeping college football jerseys away from brands

Schools had already been anticipating this development when the NCAA was debating whether ad patches should be allowed. Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek said that it was “hypocritical” not to bring the change just because they are college athletes. Apart from LSU, UNLV in the Mountain West has also onboarded a jersey sponsorship. Ohio State is also in talks to finalize its own such deal. But the Texas Longhorns, one of the most valued college athletics brands, are in no mood to evolve.

“Are we NASCAR?” AD Chris Del Conte said earlier this month. “Why mess with perfection with our uniforms? Why would I want to put Sonic on our jersey?” Last year, when approached with the same topic, Del Conte echoed the same sentiment, calling the Texas jersey “sacred ground.”

While other big-money schools are rushing to roll out their partners, Texas stands as the odd one out by refusing to bend to the norm. Perhaps the fact that they are the only school to be valued at more than $2 billion gives Del Conte the luxury of not having to seek such lucrative partnerships. But in this day and age, where NIL has become a supreme power of sorts, there are only a few who will be in line with Texas’s perspective.

The Longhorns’ SEC rival, Georgia, has already announced that it’s open to the move. It’ll soon extend to other programs as they look for new revenue streams.