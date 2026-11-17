Sam Leavitt’s problems at LSU extend beyond three interceptions against Texas. The QB’s performance was bad enough to leave Lane Kiffin on his knees, but what happened after the game has reportedly created an even bigger mess inside the program.

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LSU’s 22-21 defeat to Texas on November 14 ended with the QB walking toward the tunnel while his teammates and the student section prepared for the traditional singing of the alma mater. It was Senior Night, a moment meant for the players who had spent years representing the program. Sam Leavitt, however, wasn’t interested in sticking around.

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According to LSUOdyssey.com’s Lonn Phillips Sullivan, the reaction inside the athletic department has been fierce. Sullivan reported that several high-level sources around the program believe Sam Leavitt’s return is now “just about impossible,” regardless of what happens over LSU’s final two games.

He also described growing anger over what sources viewed as Sam Leavitt’s “cavalier” decision to skip the alma mater ceremony. Some influential voices within the department reportedly want him to “never play another snap at LSU.” That’s a remarkable turn for a QB who arrived with enormous expectations and an equally enormous price tag.

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Sam Leavitt gave LSU plenty to be angry about before the tunnel incident. He threw three picks against Texas, taking his season tally to 12. The last one hurt most. The Tigers had driven 59 yards in five plays, only for him to throw away a chance to stretch the four-point lead with an end-zone interception. Texas DB Jelani McDonald made the interception and returned it for a touchback.

McDonald had already picked him off twice. The first came late in the opening quarter after a tipped pass, while the second arrived in the end zone early in the second. Somehow, Sam Leavitt found the same defender again.

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For all the negativity directed toward Lane Kiffin, one can’t help but feel sorry for him at that moment. ESPN cameras caught the LSU coach dropping to his knees in frustration after the third interception.

Sam Leavitt’s 244 yards and two touchdowns offered little comfort after three costly picks in a one-point loss. LSU clearly lost faith in his arm, giving him just five pass attempts in the fourth quarter. Then came the final whistle and another ugly moment.

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While teammates were expected to return for the alma mater, Sam Leavitt headed straight for the tunnel. TE Trey’Dez Green reportedly took matters into his own hands, going to the locker room to gather teammates and bring them back outside. The QB wasn’t among those who returned. That decision didn’t sit well with the crowd.

Students and departing fans directed profanity-laced chants toward Sam Leavitt, with the frustration extending beyond the Texas loss. His reported $6.5 million NIL package became another talking point, especially among supporters who felt his commitment to the program hadn’t matched the money involved.

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Sam Leavitt wasn’t Lane Kiffin’s first choice. Trinidad Chambliss slipped away and returned to Ole Miss, while Brendan Sorsby picked Texas Tech. LSU eventually turned to Leavitt, paying heavily for a one-season fix. That gamble is now looking like an expensive mistake.

There have also been reports of tension between Sam Leavitt and Lane Kiffin, including claims that the QB was unhappy with how his recruitment unfolded and the coach’s pursuit of other options. Those allegations add another layer to an already uncomfortable situation, although they remain unverified.

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For Lane Kiffin, the immediate challenge is bigger than deciding who starts the final two games. He has to figure out whether Sam Leavitt still has a future in Baton Rouge at all.