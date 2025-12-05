Lane Kiffin’s LSU Set to Hire Coach From Program Involved in a 70-Point Game This Season

Football luck is weird. One week, you’re demoted after giving up 70; the next week, you become a priority target at a powerhouse like LSU. After Syracuse demoted Elijah Robinson from defensive coordinator to D-line coach, capping a season full of defensive breakdowns, he is now on LSU’s radar as Lane Kiffin begins assembling his first staff in Baton Rouge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“LSU is seeking to hire Elijah Robinson away from Syracuse,” sources told FootballScoop.

The move seems counterintuitive at first glance. Especially because their 70–7 loss to Notre Dame only poured gasoline on the fire. In that game, while ND scored 35 points in the first quarter and held a 49-0 lead at halftime, Syracuse’s only points came on a TD run in the 4th quarter. But Robinson’s struggles at Syracuse don’t erase the body of work he built elsewhere, particularly in the SEC. Before joining Fran Brown’s staff, Robinson spent six years at Texas A&M, where under his direction, the Aggies produced multiple top-20 rushing defenses and top-15 total defenses, finishing as high as third nationally in sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, his position groups routinely fed the NFL pipeline, turning out players like Justin Madubuike, DeMarvin Leal, Michael Clemons, and Bobby Brown III. At A&M, a program that previously went a decade without a defensive tackle drafted, Robinson transformed the trenches into a powerhouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lsu_capital View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Besides, his recruiting chops didn’t go unnoticed. Robinson became one of the nation’s most respected recruiters, earning 247Sports’ No. 1 Recruiter in America award in 2022 after helping assemble A&M’s historic No. 1 class. From Penn State to Temple to Baylor to College Station, he consistently landed and developed high-level defensive talent. For a program like LSU, that relies heavily on recruiting and elite defensive line play, those credentials carry real weight. That’s why LSU is willing to look past Robinson’s rough season at Syracuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Orange’s defensive collapse was the product of broader structural issues, from personnel gaps to inconsistent in-game adjustments, and Robinson’s playcalling clearly didn’t mesh with Fran Brown’s vision. But LSU is not hiring him to run the entire defense. They want him to focus on what he has done at a high level for over a decade: build a violent, NFL-ready defensive front and recruit at an elite level. Within a defined role, rather than as a playcaller, Robinson’s ceiling remains extremely high.

The interest in Robinson also aligns with LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry’s broader philosophy, which was on full display during the search that led to Lane Kiffin’s hiring. Ausberry emphasized fit, roster building, and NIL alignment, and he noted how quickly donors mobilized once Kiffin was chosen. That same blueprint, stacking proven recruiters, developers, and SEC-tested coaches, is guiding the early stages of Kiffin’s staff construction. Robinson fits that mold perfectly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Why and how LSU hired Lane Kiffin?

While LSU searched for its next HC, Lane Kiffin’s natural feel for play-calling grabbed the attention of athletic director Verge Ausberry. However, to make that decision, he leaned on a mix of past connections and trusted voices like Ryan Clark, Booger McFarland, and former LSU assistants, and called in coaching legends.

“I’ve been watching his (Kiffin’s) team, how he plays, how he scores, what he does on offense,” said Ausberry.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this hire didn’t follow a standard interview. The AD focused on the big questions: fit, expectations, and what Kiffin needed to win, while for Kiffin, the alignment was immediate.

“At some point, everybody I talked to was aligned that the number one thing in this state is to get LSU football back to the championship level,” stated Ausberry.

While fit mattered, the NIL plan became the hinge point.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He wanted to know the financial structure around the roster: the NIL blueprint, the support system, and how LSU planned to compete at a championship recruiting level,” mentioned the AD.

Following that, donors immediately energized, pledging support like never before. “With a guy like Lane Kiffin, you’d be surprised at the calls we got from people who want to support this program,” he added.

Now, with Kiffin taking the reins, we’ll see if the program can get back on track under his leadership.