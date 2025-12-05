Lane Kiffin’s LSU Tenure Begins With Bad News After Governor’s Announcement

LSU’s offseason began with an unexpected correction, and the timing is difficult for a program attempting to reset under HC Lane Kiffin. What he did not expect was his first week being defined by a political intervention that forced the school into a public reversal. The Tigers reversed their previously approved season-ticket price increase for 2026.

“LSU announced it will not raise football season ticket prices for next year reversing course after the board voted to raise them in October,” LSU insider Wilson Alexander wrote on X on December 5. “Gov. Jeff Landry said they should ‘rethink their actions’ after the 49-25 loss to Texas A&M.”

This move was triggered directly by public pressure that intensified after October’s 49-25 loss to Texas A&M. That defeat marked LSU’s second straight loss and third in four games, sharpening the scrutiny across Baton Rouge. The pressure point arrived when Gov. Jeff Landry demanded accountability in the hours following the Texas A&M loss.

“I think @LSUsports and the LSU Board of Supervisors need to rethink their actions to raise ticket prices for next year after tonight’s showing!” he posted on social media.

And once the governor spoke, the board’s decision became impossible to defend without consequences.

In October, the board had approved increases ranging from $25 to $125 per seat depending on the section, projecting more than $4.5 million in added annual revenue. LSU explained at the time that the adjustments were market-driven and aligned with demand across Tiger Stadium. The plan was set, documented, and expected to move forward. That plan has now collapsed just as Lane Kiffin takes control of the program.

On Friday, LSU formally announced that season-ticket prices for 2026 will remain unchanged from the previous year. The school emphasized that its fan base is “passionate, loyal and loud,” framing the reversal as a gesture of respect rather than a response to political pressure. Regardless, the decision signals a shift in tone at the exact moment Lane Kiffin’s tenure begins.

LSU’s financial strain did not stop at ticket pricing. The school agreed to pay former HC Brian Kelly his full $54 million buyout following his October dismissal. LSU is also completing its final payment to Ed Orgeron, who won the 2019 national championship before being fired in 2021. Jeff Landry openly criticized Kelly’s contract structure and AD Scott Woodward, who later resigned.

Contract details reveal LSU committed $91 million over seven years to Lane Kiffin, giving him an average annual salary of $13 million, second only to Georgia’s Kirby Smart. He also secured a unique clause guaranteeing him the same College Football Playoff bonuses he would have earned if he had remained at Ole Miss. Those bonuses range from $150,000 for a first-round appearance to $1 million if Ole Miss were to win the national title. But while administrative decisions shaped his first week, his roster work signaled the program’s actual direction.

Lane Kiffin’s early recruiting wins solidify LSU’s 2026 foundation

Let the ticket prices be where they’ve been. But 2026 is going to be different on the field. Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab 5-star prospect Lamar Brown officially signed with LSU on Friday. The nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle committed in July after choosing LSU over Texas A&M. His decision centered on staying close to home and playing in front of family. Brown said he felt a long-term connection to the program and the opportunity to represent his state. His signing gave Lane Kiffin immediate credibility with Louisiana’s top prospects.

Lamar Brown credited associate HC and veteran recruiter Frank Wilson as a key factor. Standing at 6’3, 285 pounds, he headlines a class that already includes defensive tackle Richard Anderson, the No. 1 player at his position, along with several other top-tier recruits including Deuce Geralds (No. 3 DT), Trenton Henderson (Top-10 EDGE), and Jabari Mack, Louisiana’s No. 1 wide receiver.

LSU’s 2026 class now includes 14 commitments and ranks No. 13 nationally. Lane Kiffin’s roster construction is already outperforming expectations, placing LSU firmly back in national recruiting relevance. The question, however, is whether the ticket price reversal affects expectations heading into a 2026 home slate that opens with Clemson.