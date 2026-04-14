Lane Kiffin’s Major QB Decision at LSU is Already Raising Eyebrows from Local Media: Report

Lane Kiffin played tug-of-war between fit and in-state pull for his 2027 QB. He ultimately chose the former as LSU brought in Shreveport Evangel Christian standout Peyton Houston. It’s a huge win but what they left behind raised question marks too, starting with an ESPN voice who wondered if it’s the right call or a future regret.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Two things can be true at the same time,” Matt Moscona of 104.5 ESPN said. “Very excited about the future with Peyton Houston at LSU because he looks dynamic and awesome and fits the skill set of what Lane Kiffin wants and Louisiana kid and wants LSU and all that. He’s all in. I love that. That is true. I’m fired up about that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Peyton Houston can play great football. And with Lane Kiffin prioritizing an up-tempo offense, his 5’10, 202 pound frame fits his choice. Besides, he’s known for quick ball release and clean reads. As a sophomore in 2024, he completed 310 of 443 passes for 4,480 yards and 38 touchdowns. Only six passes got intercepted. He can also use his legs as seen from the 690 yards and seven scores he added on the ground.

Even this offseason at the Elite 11 Regionals in New Orleans, Peyton Houston dominated. Per 247Sports analyst Tom Loy, it was “the best” regional performance he’s seen all offseason. Now, he has a ticket to Los Angeles for the Elite 11 Finals in the summer where the nation’s top QBs go to separate themselves from the rest. So Lane Kiffin took a prototype here. This is the same blueprint that made guys like Matt Corral and Jaxson Dart thrive in his system.

ADVERTISEMENT



Now, what complicates this choice is leaving in-state star Elijah Haven out as Matt Moscona pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m also looking at a 6’5″, 220-pound quarterback from Baton Rouge who wanted to go to LSU, and LSU made a different decision,” he said. “And it makes me go, I hope you’re right. Peyton Houston, 5’10, 202. Elijah Haven, 6’5, 220. He doesn’t fit the mold of what Lane Kiffin usually has at quarterback in his system. Peyton Houston does. But sometimes you break the mold for the right player.”

That’s the tension because while Peyton Houston fits the mold, Elijah Haven breaks it. He’s got the size, the arm, the athleticism, and the production to back it all up. His best season yards may be lesser than Houston with 3,931 yards but his total TDs is 73. He led Dunham to a 13-1 record and a state title, swept Player of the Year honors across the board, and he’s the No. 1 QB and No. 2 overall player in the 2027 class.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest factor here is that he’s from Baton Rouge, just twenty minutes from LSU’s campus. That’s a legacy opportunity and as Moscona said, he wanted in. And when you pass that interest, of course it’s going to raise eyebrows. So what does Elijah Haven think about Lane Kiffin’s choice?

Did Lane Kiffin have a choice?

You can’t hoard a couple of elite QBs for the future when you already have depth behind them. It’s only going to create unnecessary competition that could lead to hurt feelings and transfers. But Elijah Haven didn’t add fuel to the tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not a deterrent with them having a QB committed,” he said of LSU. “You have to work wherever you’re going to go. Other opportunities have opened up, and I feel like some other schools may fit me better than the hometown does.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe that’s a polite way of saying LSU didn’t make him feel like their guy. So now, he’s changed course and has settled with four top schools including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and Georgia where he’ll reveal his decision on April 25. Lane Kiffin didn’t really have a choice because the Tigers didn’t just choose Peyton Houston over Elijah Haven. They chose fit over upside which is not wrong but it’s not without risk either.

If Peyton Houston becomes the next great Kiffin QB, this conversation will disappear. But if Elijah Haven turns into a superstar somewhere else, especially at a place like Alabama, then Moscona’s words “I hope you’re right” will echo because QB decisions define legacies.