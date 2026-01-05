Lane Kiffin’s Massive Sam Leavitt Plan in Jeopardy After NFL Dampens LSU HC’s $2.5M Safety Net

While Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. goes back and forth between Baton Rouge and Oxford, the buzz keeps growing. As the 32-year-old play-caller suddenly lands on the NFL radar, it could significantly impact Lane Kiffin’s latest move to strengthen LSU’s offense around the quarterback.

“LSU is expected to host star Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt this week,” reported On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong.

The talent is obvious, even if last season was cut short by injury. In just seven games, Sam Leavitt still threw for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added five more on the ground, so production followed him everywhere. Given that, Leavitt sits atop the portal board and is ranked as the No. 1 overall player and No. 1 QB. Now LSU gets its shot.

Leavitt is planning a visit to LSU this week, and the stage is set. That’s a chance to impress and to sell the vision, but the pressure is already real. Because for LSU’s new head coach, this recruitment matters, and so does retaining the future LSU offensive coordinator.

Among the six Ole Miss assistants who signed contracts with LSU while continuing to manage their duties during the Rebels’ CFP run, Weis Jr. was one of them. So loyalty was the storyline. But now the script may be changing.

Weis Jr. has reportedly emerged as an “intriguing option” for the New York Giants’ coaching staff, as per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. With that move, he would reunite with former Rebels QB Jaxson Dart, while LSU’s new head coach wouldn’t even be able to use him to boost the Tigers’ offense.

