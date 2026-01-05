brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Lane Kiffin’s Massive Sam Leavitt Plan in Jeopardy After NFL Dampens LSU HC’s $2.5M Safety Net

ByMalabika Dutta

Jan 4, 2026 | 7:19 PM CST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Lane Kiffin’s Massive Sam Leavitt Plan in Jeopardy After NFL Dampens LSU HC’s $2.5M Safety Net

ByMalabika Dutta

Jan 4, 2026 | 7:19 PM CST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

While Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. goes back and forth between Baton Rouge and Oxford, the buzz keeps growing. As the 32-year-old play-caller suddenly lands on the NFL radar, it could significantly impact Lane Kiffin’s latest move to strengthen LSU’s offense around the quarterback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“LSU is expected to host star Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt this week,” reported On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong.

The talent is obvious, even if last season was cut short by injury. In just seven games, Sam Leavitt still threw for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added five more on the ground, so production followed him everywhere. Given that, Leavitt sits atop the portal board and is ranked as the No. 1 overall player and No. 1 QB. Now LSU gets its shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leavitt is planning a visit to LSU this week, and the stage is set. That’s a chance to impress and to sell the vision, but the pressure is already real. Because for LSU’s new head coach, this recruitment matters, and so does retaining the future LSU offensive coordinator.

Among the six Ole Miss assistants who signed contracts with LSU while continuing to manage their duties during the Rebels’ CFP run, Weis Jr. was one of them. So loyalty was the storyline. But now the script may be changing.

Weis Jr. has reportedly emerged as an “intriguing option” for the New York Giants’ coaching staff, as per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. With that move, he would reunite with former Rebels QB Jaxson Dart, while LSU’s new head coach wouldn’t even be able to use him to boost the Tigers’ offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story….

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved