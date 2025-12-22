Lane Kiffin’s $91M LSU Contract Failed to Include Jon Sumrall and Tulane Experience at Playoffs

Essentials Inside The Story Jon Sumrall got the perfect send-off from his boys

Lane Kiffin's send-off comes into the scrutiny

Kiffin continues to ruffle a few feathers

One thing about college football is that it’s not fair. What’s even stranger is how differently people react to the same decision. One coach gets praised and sent off with hugs for it, while another gets dragged through the mud for doing almost the same thing. That’s precisely what happened when Jon Sumrall went to Florida, and Lane Kiffin dipped to LSU for $91 million gig after leaving Ole Miss in the ditch.

In Jon Sumrall’s final game as Tulane’s head coach, his players did not fail to show him love after their 41–10 loss to Pete Golding’s Ole Miss Rebels.

For example, one of their best players, Jack Tchienchou, hopped onto X and gave props: “A true leader of men! Thank you for everything coach🤞🏾.”

He wasn’t alone.

Even their defensive lineman, Darion Reed, showed some love on X: “Hell of a coach, but a better man. Impact resides in the way you treat people, not in what you can do for them. In Sumrall’s corner for life!!”

Despite knowing their coach was leaving for the Florida job and dealing with the emotional weight of his father’s passing, the entire team stood behind Jon Sumrall for almost 60 minutes after the game. He spoke openly about how much Tulane meant to him and how the program felt like family.

Truth is, the pain of losing their first-ever playoff game didn’t hit as hard as losing the man who took them there in the first place. Mind you, he got the green light from both Florida and the Green Wave to coach Tulane one last time against Ole Miss.

Unfortunately, Lane Kiffin didn’t have that same luxury in his contract. The Ole Miss fanbase went absolutely nuclear on Lane Kiffin for ditching them for LSU right as the playoffs were starting.

It makes sense; the fans felt totally betrayed because the team was sitting on a historic 11-1 season and was finally on the big stage. Yet, Lane Kiffin packed his bags for a rival school, which was seen as the ultimate “me-first” move. Instead of a warm goodbye, Kiffin got a face full of fury from a town that felt betrayed.

The scene at the airport when Kiffin tried to leave was brutal. People were booing, screaming, and there were even reports of fans trying to run his car off the road. When game day rolled around the following week, the Grove tailgating area was covered in all kinds of signs, artwork, and trash aimed at him.

A majority of Rebels players were also upset. Some publicly disagreed with how Kiffin handled his exit and the timing of it all. As a subtle jab, Pete Golding gave props to Charlie Weis Jr., saying he was the one calling the plays, not Kiffin. And just to twist the knife a little more, Ole Miss wore blue and gray uniforms at home, something Kiffin was famously against.

So you have two very different stories here: Sumrall left with a big hug and a lot of tears, with everyone wishing him the best because of the bond he built with his players all along.

Kiffin’s is precisely the opposite and gave us the business side of college football at its most brutal. It truly demonstrates the significant impact a coach’s departure can have on the legacy they leave behind.

Lane Kiffin’s X antics never stop

Lane Kiffin has a habit of making strange moves, and honestly, it’s becoming entertaining for some and increasingly annoying for Rebels fans.

The former Ole Miss Rebels HC hopped onto his favorite platform, X, and congratulated Ole Miss on their first-ever playoff win:

“Congrats to all the coaches and players @OleMissFB and especially @CoachGolding and seeing his two boys on the sidelines 💙❤️ Great win today. #1-0. #BeatGeorgiaInTheBoot 🇹🇹”

Tweeting appreciative messages might seem harmless, but it’s classic Kiffin behavior. A majority of Rebels fans believe he wants to stay connected and feel credited for Ole Miss’s postseason success.

Regardless, even though Kiffin had nothing to do with the win, he still benefits from it. According to reports, part of his LSU contract reportedly includes a $250,000 bonus if Ole Miss reaches the quarterfinals. He’ll receive even more if they beat Georgia next.

That might explain what the “Beat Georgia in the Boot” tweet was really about.