Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Land Fourth July Commitment on Monday

Ole Miss is heating up this July, and Lane Kiffin isn’t slowing down. Right after the fireworks faded, the Rebels lit up the recruiting trail. Four commitments in just a few days. Tight end JC Anderson kicked things off on July 1. Then came a big flip — cornerback Iverson McCoy ditched Mississippi State and chose the Rebels on July 3. And now, Kiffin’s landed another gem from the 2026 class.

Well, Jett Goldsberry is taking his talents to the SEC. The three-star athlete made it official on July 7, committing to Ole Miss during a ceremony at Heritage Hills High School — as first reported by Ole Miss insider Billy Embody. However, Goldsberry chose the Rebels over a competitive list of finalists, including Wake Forest, UNC, Rutgers, West Virginia, and Purdue. The 6-foot, 195-pound safety out of Lincoln City, Indiana, received an offer from Ole Miss in April and took an OV on June 13. Ranked No. 730 nationally and No. 6 in the state of Indiana via 247Sports, Goldsberry brings toughness and versatility. Though a two-way star in high school, he’s expected to lock into the secondary in Oxford. So, Lane Kiffin adds another weapon. And the Rebels’ class keeps gaining momentum.

Why not? Jett Goldsberry is the pride of Southwestern Indiana. A preseason Mr. Football contender, the Heritage Hills star led his team to a 3A state title with over 3,400 total yards and 54 TDs. Moreover, he dazzled at Lucas Oil Stadium, racking up 248 yards and 3 scores in the championship win. Though a dynamic dual-threat QB, Goldsberry is Power Four-bound as a defensive back. He posted 58 tackles and flashed big-play ability on defense last fall. Now, with a former NFL dad and a fast-rising stock, Jett’s explosion from zero offers in January to an SEC commitment is nothing short of electric.

So what sealed the deal for Ole Miss? It was the visit — and the vibe. The four-star prospect was all-in after his official trip to Oxford. “I really love the past couple seasons of football there. The coaches are top tier in Lane Kiffin, Pete Golding, and Wes Neighbors. I just love the culture,” said Goldsberry before announcing his pledge. “Also, just the way the vibe and energy feels here and how close together the staff is. Everything here is just very put together and has a good structure to it.” In short: The energy hit different. The culture felt right. And now, the Rebels have another playmaker locked in.

Interestingly, strolling the Square, checking out the campus, and feeling the small-town vibe reminded him of home. “Just the apartments, more about campus, how the players like it. Just base stuff that’s good to know,” he added. “Just being able to walk around the Square and campus. That was a lot of fun. My town is just like that, a small town feel.” So, for Goldsberry, it wasn’t just football — it was family, fit, and future. However, strong relationships with Lane Kiffin and safeties coach Wes Neighbors sealed the deal.

So, Goldsberry left Oxford knowing he was wanted. “They want me, and he (Kiffin) is glad that I got to come on the visit and hopes to see me in the Red and Blue,” he said. Adding, “I love coach Neighbors. He’s a great dude and he said he loves the way I play and really wants me there.” Off the field, he’s a standout wrestler, recently placing at the Indiana state tournament in the 215-pound class. “Wrestling helps you develop a competitive edge,” said Goldsberry. Adding, “A football game is hundreds of wrestling matches if you think about it.” So, his toughness? It’s built on the mat, and it shows on the field.

Here’s the thing, Goldsberry got the call during spring break; Ole Miss was interested. He didn’t waste time. “It’s SEC football, doesn’t get much better, so I told my parents we had to go,” he said. They hit the road to Oxford, and that’s where the offer came. “Going through campus, there’s nothing like Oxford. I live in a small town and I got the same feeling being there,” added Goldsberry. “My player host gave me the same feeling while we walked around the Square, people are congratulating you and it hit home, it felt like I was back in Indiana.”

Although he’s being recruited as an athlete, with a focus on safety, he might be a running back too. “The staff likes me as a safety who comes down, making hits and plays,” he said. So, for Goldsberry, the fit was real, and so was the feeling. Now, with Jett Goldsberry’s commitment, Ole Miss holds 13 total pledges in its 2026 class — good for 8th place in the SEC, according to On3’s recruiting rankings. So, this one wasn’t just another win — it was a statement. And defensive coordinator Pete Golding played a major role…

Jett Goldsberry praises Ole Miss DC

Goldsberry couldn’t stop smiling about Oxford’s charm — but it was the Ole Miss coaching staff that sealed the deal. “The coaches are all elite,” he said. Adding, “They see me getting on special teams right away and getting in on some defense, too. They told me they really wanted me from the start.” From Pete Golding to Neighbors to Kiffin, he added, “Every single one of them are high-class, elite coaches. Top-to-bottom.” Now, he’s fired up to get to work this December.

However, above all, Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding led the charge and made a lasting impression. “He has a great energy to him,” Goldsberry said. “He’s truly one-of-a-kind.” Goldsberry felt the same about the rest of the staff, too. “He along with coach Neighbors and everyone else. There are great people as well as great coaches. This is what you ultimately want. You want to be surrounded by great people who love to compete.” So, that energy, that connection, it made Oxford feel like home.

And when it comes to competition, Lane Kiffin made a big impression on Goldsberry. “He is a great dude, really chill. I like him a lot,” said the standout ATH. Adding, “He likes to bring competitiveness in everything he does.” That mindset showed during his visit. “We played a baseball game — recruits versus coaches,” he recalled. “I didn’t see that anywhere else. He wants to compete in everything he does. I love that.” In short: For Goldsberry, that energy was unforgettable, and exactly what he was looking for.

Although Goldsberry knows his decision might surprise some back home, he’s ready to write his own story. “I love the town. It’s how I grew up in Santa Claus (Indiana),” he said. “It feels the same as Oxford. You’re walking around and people know you.” That small-town charm stuck with him. “A lot of places are a big city or a bigger town, but Oxford, there’s nothing like it.” So, for Goldsberry, it just felt right. Now let’s see if he can make the same impact at Ole Miss as he did in high school.