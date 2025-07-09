Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Makes Final 3 for Elite 2026 Defensive Target

It’s cut-down season in college football recruiting. And much to the anticipation of many, one of the nastiest edge rushers in the 2026 class just dropped a bombshell list. After months of schools circling the Orlando (FL) IMG Academy product, this elite player is down to three and Lane Kiffin’s team is among the mix. “The communication is super-important to me,” he said back in November. “Early on, someone told me to go to a school that is desperate for you. The communication and how hard schools recruit me show me a lot.” Maybe that’s why DC Pete Golding flew to Florida in May to visit this talent. Well, the relentless pursuit paid off.

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss made the cut and they’re very much still in the hunt. A new Instagram post by Hayes Fawcett on July 8 reported that “Elite 2026 EDGE Jake Kreul is down to Oklahoma, Ole Miss, & Texas. The 6’3 235 EDGE from Orlando, FL is one of the Top Pass Rushers in the ‘26 Class.” If you’ve been tracking this recruitment, you know Jake Kreul isn’t your average pass rusher. He transferred to national powerhouse IMG Academy after wrecking offense at Bishop Moore with 76 tackles, 34 TFLs, and 17 sacks as a sophomore. Even surrounded by blue-chip talent at IMG, he still stacked up 39 tackles, six sacks, and 11 QB hurries in 2024. And this decision isn’t just about hype and logos.

Jake Kreul’s been doing his homework after all the OVs he’s taken to each school. He took official visits to Oxford on June 9, Austin on June 13, and Norman on June 20. His father, Kory Kreul, noted that the Texas trip was eye-opening from a developmental standpoint. “He got out of it what he wanted to get out of it as far as definitely spending more time with (Pete Kwiatkowski) and (LaAllan Clark),busy going over schemes and general development for Jake, where he fits within their system.” But Oklahoma is maybe a stronger contender.

On3’s Steve Wiltfong has Oklahoma trending for Jake Kreul. His bond with coach Miguel Chavis is real and that June visit might’ve tipped the scales. But he’s not rushing his commitment. He plans to evaluate scheme fits throughout the fall, watching closely how players at his position are deployed. “I will watch games, learn more about the schematics and focus on how players at my position play this season,” he admitted. “There are still some things I want to see out of these schools to help me make a decision.” So, don’t count out Lane Kiffin’s team yet.

Ole Miss is cooking behind the scenes too. The Rebels may not be the front-runner today, but there’s room to swing the pendulum. Pete Golding is deep in the chase and so is DL coach Randall Joyner. Jake Kreul raved about the staff’s knowledge and structure. “Golding was at Alabama under coach Saban, so he has great experience,” he said. “I like his defense and coach Joyner is arguably the best defensive ends coach in all of college football, so I would get good coaching at Ole Miss. I really like the knowledge of the staff.”

Ole Miss already holds 13 commits in the 2026 class. The Rebels now rank No. 17 nationally, eighth in the SEC. There’s something in Oxford that attracts players. They landed four-star ATH Jett Goldsberry, who cited Lane Kiffin, Golding, and Wes Neighbors as a top-tier coaching trio. “I just love the culture,” he said of Ole Miss. “Also, just the way the vibe and energy feels here and how close together the staff is. Everything here is just very put together and has a good structure to it.” Sounds very much like Jake Kreul’s wishlist of a dream future school.

If Kiffin can seal the deal with Jake Kreul, it’d be a massive defensive piece for a class already boasting Goldsberry, TE JC Anderson and EDGE Carmelow Reed.