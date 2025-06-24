Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Put on Notice as 2028 QB Target Nearly Confirms College Football Future

The Ole Miss Rebels, led by HC Lane Kiffin, have been on a recruiting rampage, not only in the current cycle but for years to come. As the Rebels are gearing up for this season, recruits from various cycles, including the class of 2028, are filling the sidelines as the prospect of being part of “the greatest show on turf” cannot be avoided. But this season, Kiffin may have to be on high alert, as one of his top quarterback prospects is starting to drift from the Rebels’ reach.

Kiffin’s squad made an offer in the QB column to Grayson Clary. He is a 2028 quarterback from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in Georgia. The 6-2, 215-pound quarterback is already piling up offers from Oregon, Memphis, Liberty, and most recently, Ole Miss. But Ole Miss needs to gear up as the QB hints at closing his commitment.

After multiple visits, this weekend, the Fighting Irish were on his mind. Having received an offer from Marcus Freeman in mid-June, he’s now walking on Notre Dame’s renowned campus for the first time. “You got the feel how much of a family atmosphere it really was, just with how personable all the coaches were and how easy it was to talk to everybody,” Clary tells the Irish Sports Daily. For Grayson, too, it’s a chance to get a sense of what life as a Notre Dame quarterback might be like.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

After his first visit, Grayson is impressed by the coaching staff. “I really liked the coaching staff,” Clary told Irish Sports Daily. “I had a lot of fun just getting to know them. That was really my first time ever getting to really talk to them. I felt like I really bonded with both of the quarterback coaches, so I thought that was good.” They discuss his adjusting to a new school, leadership, and what you need to do to win over a locker room, that’s what Coach Gino Guidugli told him to do.

On the mound, Grayson is throwing well considering a hectic stretch that has fatigued his arm somewhat. “I feel like I threw the ball really well,” he said. “Some of the velocity was a little down, but other than that, I felt really good about it. The coaches are happy, and they let him know they want him back for a game this fall if his calendar is open.” After the camp, it seems Grayson locking his commitment to the Fighting Irish is just a matter of time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From Indiana roots to Irish dreams

Just like Grayson Clary’s trip to Notre Dame demonstrated how the Irish are moving for the future, another promising young quarterback is getting on the map at South Bend—Oscar Sloan. Sloan, the best in-state quarterback of the 2028 class, is set to demonstrate to the Fighting Irish why he might be the next big thing behind center.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sloan’s initial unofficial trip to Notre Dame last April left him impressed with the tradition, the facilities, and the individuals who enhance the program. “When I went on my visit this spring, I loved it,” Sloan said.“That was my first time visiting Notre Dame, which is kind of surprising because I’m from Indiana. Their culture is amazing. I love how Coach (Marcus) Freeman is involved”. Offers are already coming from schools such as Maryland and Purdue, but for a homegrown talent with big dreams, the Golden Dome might just be the perfect fit.