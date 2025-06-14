Lane Kiffin’s 1006-YD Weapon Gets Honest Verdict After HC’s Major Move for Austin Simmons

Lane Kiffin just took another big swing—and this time, it’s a bold one. He handed the keys to his Ole Miss offense to Austin Simmons, a quarterback who already holds a degree from the school before even starting a single college game. Yup, that’s right—he’s a grad and a QB1 in the making. Brains? Check. But now the question is: who’s going to catch those passes?

That spotlight falls on Cayden Lee, the receiver who quietly turned into a problem for SEC defenses last season. While everyone was hyped over Tre Harris and Juice Wells—who, spoiler alert, didn’t exactly finish strong—Lee just kept doing his job.

In 2024, he caught 57 passes for 874 yards, with several breakout games. With his freshman year’s 114 yards added, he now has 1,006 total career receiving yards. His breakout moment came against LSU (132 yards), Arkansas (127), and of course, that clutch touchdown against Florida. The numbers say it all—Simmons may be the new face, but Lee is already built for the big stage.

So when former LSU fullback Jacob Hester asked, “What about the weapon Simmons is going to be throwing to?” during an Off The Bench episode, Connor O’Gara wasted no time hyping Cayden Lee.

“Cayden Lee is a stud. He’s somebody that needs to be talked about more in the SEC. He’s one of the best returning receivers in the SEC. I think he’s right in that same exact tier that Aaron Anderson is in coming back this year—maybe right behind where Ryan Williams is,” Connor O’Gara said.

Connor O’Gara’s claim isn’t crazy; Cayden Lee racked up 874 yards, just shy of Alabama’s five-star prodigy Ryan Williams, who had 865 last season. Lee finished top 10 nationally in receptions of 20+ yards and, according to PFF, had zero drops on over 34 targets. That’s not just reliable—it’s elite.

What really separates him isn’t just the stats. It’s how he stepped up when others disappeared. With Harris and Wells now in the NFL, Lee became Lane Kiffin’s most dependable option—and that’s not changing anytime soon.

But Lee’s not doing it alone. O’Gara added some details about the new weapons Ole Miss has brought in. “They were active in the portal. They—they get a receiver [Harrison Wallace] from the second option in Penn State’s passing room behind Tyler Warren. They get Stribling from Oklahoma State, who put up big numbers this past year with Bowman, who was in like year 12 at Oklahoma State. And they have a really nice receiver room.”

Let’s run that down. Harrison Wallace: 720 yards, 4 touchdowns. De’Zhaun Stribling: 882 yards, 6 touchdowns. Caleb Odom (Alabama transfer), Traylon Ray (West Virginia), Deuce Alexander (Wake Forest). Not to mention four elite freshmen: Caleb Cunningham, Dillon Alfred, Samari Reed, and Winston Watkins Jr.

CBS Sports even gave Ole Miss an honorable mention among the best wide receiver rooms in the country, alongside Oregon, Texas, and Georgia. Sure, there might be some questions about the running back room, but when it comes to receivers? Simmons is stepping into a goldmine. And with his high IQ and arm talent, many believe he could put together a Jaxson Dart 2023-type season or even match Matt Corral’s 2021 numbers.

Lane Kiffin’s big recruiting weekend

While the offensive weapons are already stacked, Lane Kiffin’s far from done. This June weekend is a big one in Oxford—a circle-the-date type recruiting push focused on the trenches and the secondary.

Let’s start with Tajh Overton—Oklahoma’s No. 1 athlete. He’s returning to Oxford for an official visit. A 6’3″, 275-pound force who can play inside or out on the D-line, Overton brings rare versatility. If Kiffin locks him in, it’s a massive win.

Then there’s Nolan Wilson, an in-state priority. At 6’4″, 240 lbs, he’s got Alabama and USC calling—but Lane’s selling the home team pitch hard. Locking Wilson down would send a message.

The linebacker group could also get a boost with Rodney Colton, a former South Carolina flip. He’s got offers from FSU, UCLA, and Penn State, but Ole Miss is going all-in. And on the back end, Craig Tutt is the name to watch. A safety with size, instincts, and serious pop, Tutt could be the anchor Kiffin’s defense needs.

Meanwhile, protecting Simmons is a priority—enter Kamari Blair, a top target at left tackle. The Rebels are battling to pull him out of Tennessee territory.

Other key weekend visitors include: Ronelle Johnson (60+ tackles last year), Iverson McCoy (CB), Ryan Miret (OT), Jerquadin Guilford (WR), and Jett Goldsberry (ATH).

With all these chips falling into place, Lane Kiffin is laying the groundwork to keep Ole Miss nasty in 2025 and beyond. Austin Simmons has the IQ and the arm; Cayden Lee has the hands and the heat. The rest? Lane’s cooking it up.