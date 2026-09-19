Lane Kiffin’s Return Drives Oxford Rental Prices to $25,000 as Ole Miss-LSU Game Set to Send Millions Into Local Businesses

Oxford has seen its fair share of wild college football weekends. But this time, it feels different. Lane Kiffin, who led the Ole Miss Rebels from 2020 to 2025, is returning to town wearing LSU colors, and the town has completely lost its mind. By Friday evening, the Oxford Square was gridlocked. Restaurants were running out of tables, shops were packed, and local cash registers were ringing non-stop.

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The Athletic’s Ira Gorawara put some of the weekend’s prices into perspective. “Tickets near $700,” she posted. “Hotels hit $3,500 a night. One house rented for $25,000. Skipping the dinner line can be $3,000 before food. I talked to fans, hotels, restaurants, ticket sellers, and officials for answers.”

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That is the Lane Kiffin effect. He spent 2020-25 turning Ole Miss into a bigger name. The split was not warm when he left for LSU. So people in Oxford have found a new way to talk about him. They have started using the name nobody wants to say out loud.

“This is usually, every year, a big weekend for us, but this year a little more than usual because of he who shall not be named,” said Payton Pitts, manager of Katherine Beck on the Square.

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The drama is not just about hurt feelings; the stakes on the field are sky-high. Both teams came into this Sept. 19 matchup undefeated at 2-0, with LSU ranked No. 7 and Ole Miss at No. 8. With ESPN’s College GameDay setting up in the Grove and an expanded 12-team playoff spot on the line, fans are treating this early SEC game like a national championship final.

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The joke is obvious, but so is the business opportunity. Airbnb listings for the Sept. 18-20 weekend showed two-night stays ranging from around $1,500 to more than $4,000 for four guests. Oxford has roughly 1,460 vacation rentals listed on Airbnb, and football weekends have turned many of those properties into temporary hotels.

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Local homeowners are turning that rivalry drama into pure cash. A normal football weekend in Oxford already commands premium rates, but Kiffin returning on the opposite sideline has pushed inventory into uncharted territory. While one luxury property commanded $25,000 for three nights, standard two-bedroom condos jumped to $4,000 nightly, which is the highest rate local hosts report for any Kiffin-scheduled game.

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“The money is so good,” she said. “Why wouldn’t you put your house on the market?”

That sums up Oxford this weekend. Even getting a table has become a luxury. Clint Boutwell remembers when someone first offered him $2,000 for a restaurant reservation during a football weekend in 2021. He took the money. Now it is part of the business.

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On football weekends, parties can pay $1,600 for an upstairs table from 5 to 7 p.m. or $2,000 from 7 to 10 p.m. Getting downstairs costs another $1,000. None of that goes toward the meal. By Wednesday night, Boutwell had already booked 13 of those reservations through Sunday. About 40 more requests were waiting in his inbox. And then there are the tickets.

Ticket prices for Ole Miss vs. LSU are exploding

On a typical game weekend, Oxford brings in around 200,000 people and generates strong local sales. Even a massive 2024 matchup against Georgia set record demand. But this weekend blew past those numbers by 65% on resale platforms.

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By Thursday morning, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek was $451, with average prices topping $664. One fan even dropped $4,862 per seat just to bring a group of four.

LSU graduate Bradley Watson at least managed to convince himself he found a bargain when he bought three seats together, 20 rows above the field.

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“It’s kind of hard to believe that I’m saying this out loud,” he said, “but I got a good deal on the tickets, and what I’m calling a good deal here is $2,012 for three tickets.”

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill told The Athletic that the town could see more than 305,000 people this weekend. Hotels have been sold out for weeks, with demand spilling into Batesville, about 25 miles away.

Local restaurants and bars are feeling it, too. The Velvet Ditch Sports Bar is filling its 500 seats and expects revenue to jump around 30%. “We’ve never seen a financial impact like this,” owner Jared Foster said.

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For some fans, though, there is no complicated calculation behind the spending. Erin Jones, shopping in Oxford on Friday, put it bluntly. “There’s no budget for beating LSU,” Jones said. “Spend as much as you want to beat LSU.”

The game still has to be played. But before Ole Miss and LSU settle things on the field, Oxford has already turned Lane Kiffin’s return into one enormous cash register.