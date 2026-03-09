Lane Kiffin’s Son Knox Changes Stance on LSU as “Dream Schools” Remain Unconvinced

Despite bagging a $91 million contract (the third-highest paid in all of college football) and landing the No. 1 transfer class, the word around Baton Rouge is that the LSU head coach might be about to take a big L when it comes to his own son, Knox Kiffin’s recruitment. According to reports, LSU is not the front-runner or the “dream destination” for the University Lab High quarterback.

The class of 2028 QB recently attended the Rivals Camp in Houston to compete against other top high school football players. It’s basically a camp for bringing together talented athletes from across the country to take part in drills and skill competitions.

When asked about his recruiting, Knox didn’t hesitate to snub his dad’s team: “Oregon and Florida,” Knox said. “They’ve always been my dream schools since I was a little kid, but, you know, just whatever schools are interested in me. I’m always appreciative of everybody and just working to that point where hopefully I can get every school to offer, which is my goal.”

Mind you, Knox hasn’t even received an offer from Eugene yet. Truth be told, it’s completely normal. He’s basically a sophomore. Some of the 2028 class QBs are unranked by major services like 247Sports. This is standard for his age. He still got two more years of high school left in him. Although he already got 10+ scholarship offers from programs like Washington and SMU, the majority of big-time offers from blue-chip heavy-hitters come during the senior year of high school.

Schools want to see more of him before extending an offer. Knowing he’s already going to be the No. 1 prospect in the state of Louisiana, it’s only a matter of time before he receives one from Oregon and his top two target schools.

When Lane Kiffin packed up for LSU, most folks across the football realm figured it was a ‘package deal’ and Knox was just waiting to suit up in purple and gold. It makes sense on paper: Knox is a 2028 quarterback who now literally goes to school at University Lab High, which is basically in LSU’s backyard. But it seems like Knox is all about carving his path. Knox is being super upfront about not wanting to be “the coach’s son.” He told Rivals point-blank: “I don’t want to play for him. I wany to do my own thing.”

He’s seen the “daddy’s boy” narrative follow guys like Shedeur Sanders, and he wants none of that smoke. He’s determined to build his own legacy at a school where he’s just ‘Knox’ and not ‘Lane’s kid.’ Then again, he’s as petty as his dad. He wants to stand on the opposite sideline and try to ruin his dad’s Saturday afternoon. That’s as Kiffin-esque competitive trait you could imagine.

When it comes to choosing a school, Knox Kiffin says he wants a place that helps quarterbacks improve and prepares them for the next level.

“Just quarterback development,” Kiffin said. “Just the coach really engaging with the players and just being there for the players. Having a good relationship with the coach and of course winning games. Just developing to the next level so you can make it to the league.”

To make that happen, Knox has been putting in extra hours lately, with a little help from those Kiffin genes. Over the past year, he has grown four inches and added about 40 pounds. Even though he’s only a sophomore, he’s already 6-foot-2 and already looks like a legit Power Four starter. Before moving to Baton Rouge, he was lighting it up at Oxford High in Mississippi. He threw for almost 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns in just a handful of games.

That said, if Knox decides to head to Oregon or Florida to forge his own path, Lane Kiffin and LSU aren’t going to be left hanging for sure.

Lane Kiffin’s target QBs from the class of 2028 if they don’t get their hands on Knox

The Tigers are already going after the biggest fish in the Class of 2028: the absolute #1 recruit in the country, Jayden Wade. Although the IMG Academy star’s technically committed to Georgia right now, Kiffin and his crew are ready to work overtime. The five-star recently confirmed his recruitment is still open and plans to visit Baton Rouge this spring. No doubt, he’s the clear “Plan A” if the coach’s son decides to play elsewhere.

LSU is also keeping a close eye on Donald Tabron II and Neimann Lawrence. Both of them are top-5 quarterbacks in the 2028 rankings. Tabron is a 5-star kid from Michigan who has already hinted that he’d love an offer from Kiffin. And Lawrence is a Florida standout who put up nearly 3,000 yards as just a freshman.

The best part for LSU fans is that there’s zero reason to panic because the “quarterback room” is already stacked for the next few years to come. Kiffin landed Sam Leavitt, the #1 transfer QB in the portal, and he already has a 2027 commitment from Peyton Houston. The top-ranked pocket passer in his class. So, whether Knox stays or goes, the Tigers have a “bridge” of talent that keeps them set until the 2028 stars are ready to take over.