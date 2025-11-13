Lane Kiffin’s Son Knox Drops Kalen DeBoer’s Major Promise Just Days After Alabama Visit

Football legacies often run deep in the SEC, ranging from Mannings to Bowdens, and now Kiffins could enter the party. Lane Kiffin’s son Knox continues to bring the house down in high school and often attracts suitors. For starters, he might start his budding career with Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Knox Kiffin, a 2028 QB recruit, is visiting colleges as part of his future recruitment plans. He recently visited LSU and Alabama, and he is absolutely loving it. Especially in Alabama, he attended a training session under the watchful eyes of Kalen DeBoer this summer. “They were just checking up on me because I went out there this summer and did a private workout. So they were just checking up and seeing how my season is going and saying they’re going to keep recruiting me as I get older,” Knox Kiffin said.

Apart from being the son of Lane Kiffin, Knox is an emerging quarterback prospect at Oxford High School in Mississippi. At 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, Knox transferred into Oxford High after spending his freshman season at Palos Verdes High in California. In California, he produced modest numbers by completing 3 of 6 passes for 19 yards with one interception, a by-product of limited game time.

After transferring, he has shown promise as a starting QB. Kiffin took over as quarterback after the first-choice player got hurt. The wonderkid appeared in five of Oxford’s 10 games, accumulating a total of 826 passing yards and nine touchdowns in those appearances. All this evidence makes him a star recruit that Kalen DeBoer wants to recruit.

On the other hand, his transfer gives Lane Kiffin the chance to watch him in action. This serves as a breather between the chaotic Saturday nights and intense training sessions. Lane Kiffin is one of the hottest coaching prospects in college football, and he must have insights for Knox. But he resists becoming one of those overbearing parents he deals with every season as a coach. Kiffin said, “I was never going to be that parent because I deal with a lot of parents especially that position so I try to be the refreshing quarterback parent.”

But he makes sure to stay by his son’s side thick or thin. “It’s cool that he doesn’t nose in,” Knox Kiffin said. “He just lets me play my game, and if I need help. I can ask him for it, but if I do bad or do good, or if something goes wrong. He’s not going to say anything about it.”

Amidst all the success at Ole Miss and guiding them to a 9-1 season, he is harbouring genuine playoff hopes. Analysts and insiders are touting Lane Kiffin to take on the various high-profile jobs that have opened up this season. This results in people continuously pestering Knox about his father’s prospects, yet he holds a unique viewpoint on the topic.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin focused on the season amidst all future talks

“It’s definitely a little bit annoying, but I understand, they want to know,” Knox said. “I don’t know anything about it, and I don’t think he’s really worried about anything. He’s just trying to go to the playoffs. I don’t think he’s worried about any of that until after the season.”

Lane Kiffin is one of the most sought-after coaches amidst a historic coaching carousel going into the 2025-26 offseason. He is the frontrunner at multiple blue-blood programs.

Kiffin

has 64% and 30% chances of going to Florida and LSU, respectively, according to prediction market Kalshi.

Moreover, the Ole Miss head coach drew interest from Auburn, Arkansas, Penn State, and other schools. Yet Knox says his father remains committed to completing Ole Miss’s playoff push,

something Kiffin has talked of. However, he did not sign the one-year extension; on the contrary.

But a move away from the rebels makes sense, especially if they fail to win something this season. Kiffin’s popularity stems from the fact that he has transformed Ole Miss into a powerhouse and playoff contender in his six years in Oxford. He has an impressive 52-19 overall record with the Rebels. All this, combined with his enigmatic personality, makes him an ideal candidate at any good school. It should be the next step in his storied coaching career.