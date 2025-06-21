Lane Kiffin’s Son Knox Turns Heads with Latest Act on Saturday

Lane Kiffin is credited with turning things around at Oxford, now in his 6th year as Ole Miss head coach. But before that, Kiffin cleared his name after having problematic runs with Tennessee and USC under Nick Saban at Alabama. Tide fans know that the pair was not a match made in heaven. Their friction-heavy relationship is a tenet of both the coaches’ careers. And both moved on after Kiffin took the Florida Atlantic job. But does the Kiffin legacy stand a chance to be continued at Tuscaloosa after his hasty 2018 exit?

Probably no one was happier than Nick Saban when Alabama announced that Lane Kiffin would no longer be part of the Tide staff. Despite their tested bond, no Bama fan can ignore the impact Kiffin had on Alabama’s offense. He is said to be the mastermind behind Alabama’s modernized offense. “We wanted to get more in the spread but keep a pro-style passing game, and Lane was well-versed in the pro-style part of it. I think we all grew together in the whole RPO-spread world. That was new for all of us,” Saban said in 2020.

Lane Kiffin’s tenure at Alabama is one of the program’s most important periods. And maybe a few years from now, his bloodline can once again make a name with Crimson Tide football. Knox Kiffin, Lane’s son, caught some attention while he attended Alabama’s football camp this weekend. The Rebels HC was also in attendance, supporting his son.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The younger Kiffin also posed with Ty Simpson, the projected winner of the QB1 race at Alabama. Knox is a 2028 prospect, so he will have plenty of time to make up his mind when college football comes knocking. But wouldn’t it be exciting to see a Kiffin take a snap as an Alabama QB?

AD

Kiffin left after creating Alabama legends Blake Sims, Derrick Henry, and Jalen Hurts. Saban won national titles before his scorned former colleague took charge. But the Bama offense needed retooling, which had relied on physical strength majorly. Kiffin’s first year at Tuscaloosa saw him win the Broyles’ award. Next year, he helped Nick Saban lift the National Championship trophy, finishing No. 1 in the AP poll. Though Kiffin’s Alabama chapter is far away in the past, Alabama fans had a lot of things to say about his son’s presence at Tuscaloosa.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans share their thoughts on Knox Kiffin at Alabama

Lane Kiffin might not have been appreciated as Alabama’s OC by Nick Saban. But he surely is fondly remembered by some Alabama fans. “We still love you @Lane_Kiffin,” wrote one fan. Kiffin was replaced by Steve Sarkisian, who also lifted up Alabama’s offense. But Kiffin, during his time, was a changemaker. “Bama fans still love the Kiffins!!!” wrote another fan. The father-son duo might be in the good books of this user

Some did not see the Kiffin legacy continuing at Alabama. “Waste of time even recruiting that kid. He’s playing for his dad,” wrote one skeptic. Knox can very well turn out to pick Ole Miss during his recruitment. Deion Sanders and his sons were both at Jackson State and Colorado. Dabo Swinney had his son, Will, pick Clemson as his CFB home. But Knox choosing Alabama will probably be a big storyline when his recruitment matures. He already has offers from Arkansas State, SMU, and other programs. “There is no way he plays for anyone else then his dad,” wrote another skeptic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Given that he is still a very young prospect, Knox hasn’t quite yet made waves in his prep career. “Is he any good?” asked one such fan. Knox will play his sophomore season later this year. In his freshman year, he tallied 750 yards and 12 TDs, and that too in just 6 games. Already standing at 6’2”, Knox does look like he has more to show scouts and big-name college programs as his prep career progresses. By the looks of it, he sure does seem promising.

If Knox Kiffin does end up being a part of Alabama’s playing roster in the future, we wonder if that would mean Lane Kiffin having the last laugh over Nick Saban.