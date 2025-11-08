Lane Kiffin’s Son Makes Big Career Announcement Involving Powerhouse Program His Dad Coached

Knox Kiffin is already making moves as a starting quarterback, and naturally, the recruitment offers are following suit. In narrowing his top three schools, Knox notably left out his father, Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss. The decision, surprisingly, sat just fine with his dad. Now, while Knox intends to build his own reputation in Oxford away from his dad’s shadow, his latest visit involves a program where his dad coached from 2014 to 2016.

On November 7, Rivals revealed that Knox Kiffin will visit Alabama this Saturday during its game against LSU. While the place is quite familiar to Lane, who once served as the Alabama OC and guided them to 3 straight CFP appearances, including a national title in 2015, his son’s decision to visit adds an interesting twist to the story.

It’s not hard to see a full-circle moment forming in Tuscaloosa. While Lane once called Bama’s plays under Nick Saban, now, almost a decade later, his son Knox is walking those same sidelines as a recruit. Lane was quick to look back at that past moment with his latest tweet, writing, “9 years ago ❤️.” In that post, Knox is standing on the field in an Alabama jersey. So now, could the Kiffin name find its way back to the Crimson Tide?

Despite Alabama not having extended a scholarship offer to Knox so far, Bama’s strong display in the game against LSU can bring a new frontrunner in Knox’s recruiting journey. Although he already named LSU, Florida, and Oregon as his top three schools and already posted a visit to LSU on October 11 for its game against South Carolina, his latest visit looks like a chance for Bama to impress him.

But whatever his choice for playing his college game, it’s almost evident that it would not be Ole Miss. As he said last month, “I’m definitely not going to play for my dad. I want to do my own stuff.” Still, the most intriguing fact is that the Ole Miss HC didn’t convince his son to play for him. Instead, he said, “He’s got to go where it’s right for him.” It simply indicates that Knox wants to define his career on merit without the family connection, and Lane’s support backs it up.

The 2028 QB has already received offers from 8 programs, like East Carolina, SMU, FIU, Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Georgia State, and more. Now, while the 6-foot-2 and 170-pound player is still developing physically and making career-high performances in his high school, more offers will definitely come his way.

Lane Kiffin’s son’s recent display on the field

Knox is making plenty of noise under those Friday lights, and he has quickly gone from an HC’s kid to Oxford High’s QB1 after Drew Dean’s injury. Against Starkville, the sophomore QB made his 3rd straight start in the Chargers’ regular-season finale, and he delivered. He threw for 199 yards and four TDs, leading Oxford to a 27–21 win, including a 45-yard TD pass to Kevin Smith on only his 2nd throw. However, this wasn’t the first time for Knox.

Against Germantown, he engineered a clutch overtime win, sealing it with a gutsy two-point conversion. Following that, in his first official start against Clinton, he recorded 186 yards and two scores, and Oxford cruised to a 33–23 victory. Due to his strong display in that game, the sophomore had everyone’s attention, including his dad’s.

“I mean, for a dad. I wish I could have been there, but I was watching it on the phone,” said Lane Kiffin. ” You know, on the feed, and there’s just something that only dads can explain about their kid playing ball and going down and winning the game like that. It was just awesome.” Now, while some fans may dream of Knox someday wearing his dad’s colors at Ole Miss, it seems he has his own story to write.