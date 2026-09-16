“Lane Kiffin’s Wife”: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Opens Up on His Wife’s Unexpected ‘Humiliation’ Moment

Fans aren’t stopping at picking the best program or predicting who will win. Apparently, college football has another important debate to settle: which coaches bring the most good looks to the sidelines? Now the list of the most handsome college football coaches is out.

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The Clemson Tiger head coach, Dabo Swinney, made it on the 3rd rank in that list. While he is more than happy to be in the top 3, he remembered the time a list came out which felt humiliating for his wife, Kathleen Bassett Swinney, but he was proud of it.

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“Oh, Kath, she would be so mad at me,” Dabo Swinney said during his press conference on September 15.

“I don’t know what year. Well, maybe it was right when I first got hired or something. They did Coach’s Hottest Wives or something, and she was the second hottest wife. I’m like, Well, who was number one? And I think it was Lane Kiffin’s wife. I’m not sure. I can’t remember.

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“This is a long time ago. Kath, y’all know she is mortified, and she doesn’t like microphones. She doesn’t like any attention. She’s mortified if she’s ever, like, the center of attention. And, I mean, she was so humiliated in that. So, I don’t know who did that. But, you know, I had some fun with it.”

When Swinney joined Clemson in the late 2000s, Lane Kiffin’s wife, Layla Kiffin, was widely regarded by fans as one of the most prominent “WAGs”

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Kathleen Swinney is considered the “First Lady of Clemson Football”. She is the childhood sweetheart of Swinney, as they both met when they were in the 7th standard. They got married in Alabama in 1994. While many coaches’ wives have maintained a very social profile, Kath has always lived a quiet, un-vlogged life.

The rare times Kathleen willingly steps fully into the public spotlight are almost exclusively for Dabo’s All In Team Foundation. Her family carries the devastating BRCA1 breast cancer gene mutation, which took the life of her older sister, Lisa. Kathleen underwent a proactive double mastectomy to survive. While supporting a cause close to her heart, she also actively participates in supporting her husband from behind the scenes.

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Every Monday during the football season, she bakes a massive batch of Krispy Kreme bread pudding. She delivers it directly to the senior players ahead of their weekly meetings as a simple way to nurture the team without cameras or press around.

On the other hand, Dabo Swinney is very happy that he made the list of being the most handsome college head coach. He was beaten by Manny Diaz of the Duke Blue Devils, who scored 75.9/100, and then the former national champion coach Curt Cignetti, who got a 71.6 score. Swinney held the third position with a 70.8 score.

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This scoring was done on the basis of 6 requirements. 138 FBS coaches were ranked using 3 photographs each. Evaluators assessed not just attractiveness but every facial feature, including eye-to-mouth distance and proportions. The distance from eye to mouth and the ratio to overall face length – everything was measured.





