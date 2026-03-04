LaNorris Sellers’ Damage Control Stunt Backfires as Shane Beamer Reveals USC Crisis Is Getting Worse

The Gamecocks are not having the best of times in the offseason. After a turbulent year, Shane Beamer was hoping for some momentum, but injuries have already plagued the roster. However, to boost the fan morale, the program used their star quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, in a promotional video for an update on their $350 million renovation project. It didn’t work with the fans.

On Wednesday, 1801 Media shared a video clip offering a glimpse of the construction of the new student club at Williams-Brice Stadium, with QB LaNorris Sellers and WR Nyckoles Harbor explaining the details.

Designed by the renowned architecture firm Populous, this renovation project will provide the Gamecocks with more concessions, wider concourses, and restrooms. To cap it off, it will increase the suite count and offer a 25,000-square-foot club-like space, including premium seating, two video boards, and an open-air terrace. While it is expected to be wrapped up in its phase one before the season starts, it will require 180 dump trucks’ worth of material, according to the video update.

However, fans see this PR move as a hollow distraction, arguing that a flashy new club does nothing to help the team win on the field. They were already facing a crisis in their offensive line, losing star OL Jacarrius Peak to an injury; to make matters worse, another season-ending injury update has emerged.

According to Jordan Kaye’s report, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said OL Josiah Thompson will most likely miss the entire 2026 season. Losing a player like Thomson, who started all 12 games at left tackle and allowed 7 sacks in 2025, could sting Beamer’s team. But there’s still hope, as Peak would not miss the whole season.

“He will not be fully cleared in the summertime,” said Beamer. “But we fully anticipate him being ready to roll when September rolls around.”

Still, losing an OL like Peak, who recorded 50 pancake blocks and 18 knockdowns and became a stabilizing force for an O-line that gave up 43 sacks, for the first month of the upcoming season could have a major impact. Despite that, Shane Beamer is not sweating yet.

“We want to be smart and make sure we have a healthy team when we get to the season,” said Beamer.

It’s this backdrop of on-field uncertainty that makes the program’s decision to promote stadium upgrades seem so out of touch with fan concerns.

South Carolina is facing heat from the fans

Before the season even starts, the Gamecocks are getting swirling injury updates. But that’s when Beamer sent a powerful message to his locker room, stating, “I can’t just put these guys in bubble wrap and hide them in a closet down the hallway and bring them out on September 5th and be ready to play for Kent State. It’s not a catastrophic, season-ending injury, where it’s all doom and gloom, here we go again.”

Despite that, the program’s latest move of sending its QB and WR to showcase the new student club construction sparked concern among fans. “Get South Carolina’s two best offensive players away from a construction zone, please,” stated one fan, while another kept it short, stating, “Get them away from there!!!”

In this case, if USC loses a QB like Sellers to injury, it would signal a big loss, regardless of the Gamecocks’ 4-8 record last season. Throwing for 2,534 yards and 18 TDs, he led South Carolina to a 9–4 record and earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2024. So potential is there, and if he stays healthy, the Gamecocks can regain their prowess in 2026. Here’s where concerns arise about USC’s luck, as the team has already lost a few key players.

“With our luck they’re gonna get struck by a flying piece of rubble while doing this,” wrote one fan with a concerned yet slightly humorous tone.

But these injury updates have put fans in an upset mood, and a dedicated fan’s comment finally shows it, saying, “It’s like the team is just looking for ways to ruin the season before it ever starts.”