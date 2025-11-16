LaNorris Sellers’ Draft Stock Hits All-Time Low After Shane Beamer Breaks Silence on Miami Rumors

LaNorris Sellers seemed to have finally arrived in the 2025 season. For two quarters, the Aggies were left stunned as South Carolina led by 30-3. But then it all went downhill for the Gamecocks and Sellers. The offense stalled as A&M mounted a comeback. When you lose in such an embarassing fashion, there is bound to be some heavy criticism. Sellers also got his share.

In the November 16 episode of the Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe, Ocho and Johnny Manziel reviewed the Aggies’ historic comeback. At the very start, Sharpe focused on Sellers’ poor play. “Somebody need to tell me what the what am I missing about LaNorris Sellers.” The frustration was real. Especially after the play to end the game, where he stepped out of bounds with the ball on a 4th and 6. “You cannot take a sack on fourth down, young man,” Sharpe said.

And it wasn’t just one play. The sacks have been a pattern now. Of course, the O-line should be held to account. But some against the Aggies were unavoidable. Even the commentators were bemused when Sellers held on to the ball longer than he should have and took a sack on 2nd and 1 in the final drive for the Gamecocks.

But unlike Sharpe and Ocho, Johnny Manziel reacted with an unusual optimism. “I think if he really buckles down and takes all that and sets it aside…he’s gonna be really good… I think LaNorris Sellers still has enough potential to go out and come back next year and have an unbelievable year. He’s huge on the field in real life. He throws it nice. It comes out of his hand. It’s just when things are going really well, it’s easy for LaNorris to go really well,” he said.

The criticism didn’t end at Saturday’s collapse.“When Texas&M came back and the pressure was on them you have to learn to stay relaxed you have to learn to stay calm to be able to make decision to make the right decisions and pressure situations make some of the best quarterback play,” Johnson pointed out. He highlighted that Sellers excels while he’s front-running but falters when momentum shifts.

The concern? If this is how he manages pressure in college, what would happen in the NFL, where things rarely go as planned? “In the NFL there going to be more times than not it’s not going to go well. If all you do is play well when you front run, what happens when you fall behind? And you see A&M started to mount that comeback. He needed to be the guy, I got this….. He didn’t. “ Sharpe said without holding back.

Well, his NIL worth has also taken a negative turn. Sellers’ NIL valuation fell by $600,000, from $3.5 million to $2.9 million, according to On3. This is a financial reflection of a season in which faith has progressively declined.

Shane Beamer and Sellers push back on transfer chaos

After the disaster on field, Shane Beamer didn’t receive the calm post-game moment he was hoping for. The transfer controversy involving LaNorris Sellers exploded in the room as soon as he picked up the mic. Beamer didn’t dodge it either. “There’s a bunch of absolute horse garbage that’s on social media right now,” he said, obviously worn out by the rumors that the QB1 for the Gamecocks would be considering hitting the portal. But then came the twist: when a reporter pointed out that other posts said Sellers was staying, Beamer smiled and responded, “Hopefully that’s not horse garbage.”

In the middle of a storm that has been brewing all week, it was a rare moment of joy. Still, he conveyed a clear message: “To answer your question, I’ve had some really good conversations with a lot of guys on our team in regards to the future… I’d not be doing my job as a head coach if I wasn’t having conversations with players throughout the season in regards to their futures.”

He added, “There are a lot of guys on this team that love being a Gamecock,” highlighting the loyalty and devotion he believes still remain in the locker room despite all the chaos outside.

When Sellers himself showed up, the rollercoaster continued despite his response. “I plan on being here, because I’m here right now.” But everyone was immediately thrown back into doubt by his next statement, “Everyone has decisions to make… when the time has come to make those decisions, it’s just gonna be there,” he said. So, Sellers did not close the door on rumors or make any promises. And after the most painful loss of the season, the Gamecock Nation is still begging for stability.