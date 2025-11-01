LaNorris Sellers’ GF Returns to Old Ways While USC QB Faces Crucial Test 488 Miles Away

LaNorris Sellers is known for his energy and leadership on the field. But off it, his personal life is just as exciting, especially when it comes to his relationship status. He’s dating Ella Samellas, a fellow junior at South Carolina and a dedicated member of the university’s dance team. Their relationship, though kept relatively low-key, shows strong signs of being serious. Ella’s Instagram features several photos of them together, including one as her profile picture. Through every high and low of South Carolina’s tough 2025 campaign, you can count on Ella cheering loud for Sellers.

But this time, it’s not possible for her to be present on the stands. LaNorris Sellers now faces a tough road trip, traveling 488 miles to take on the Ole Miss Rebels on their home turf at the historic Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Mississippi. And guess what? This away game won’t have Ella’s loud cheers right there. So that’s why she is back to her old habits, and didn’t forget to update about it on her socials. Ella posted a mirror selfie at a Pilates studio on Instagram, showing she’s back to her Pilates sessions, keeping her routine solid despite missing the game day action.

The caption? “Missed u @powerhousepilates_sc.” This is generally her every Saturday routine, and this place in Lexington is a fitness game-changer for anyone looking to find their inner strength. Whether you’re a Pilates pro or just starting, Powerhouse Pilates has classes tailored for all skill levels. Behind it all is Aly Beaulieu, a nationally certified Pilates teacher who brings passion and personal touch to every class. Ella, with this small update, sincerely informed that Sellers will be missing his lady luck today, while facing the Rebels.

Samellas is the ultimate Gamecocks fan and LaNorris Sellers’ biggest cheerleader. Plus, being on the cheerleading team, she has nothing but pride for her team. You can catch her holding down the fort with infectious energy during every game. Like during the game against the Missouri Tigers, Ella fired up her social media, saying, “Happy gameday! Beat Mizzou.” Sometimes, that’s what you just need. And as for being a super lovey-dovey girlfriend? She captures their love story perfectly in her Instagram highlights named “My Love,” filled with candid photos and messages like “Me and U always; I love you.”

Even while Sellers was recovering from a concussion against Vanderbilt, Ella’s social media posts showed her constant love and support. The 20-year-old also gave fans a peek at how Sellers was handling his recovery. And along with doing all her girlfriend duties, she is working toward a Bachelor’s in Public Relations and has been creating social media content for South Carolina Athletics since 2023. This year, she added another gig to her resume, handling the role of social media manager for Encore Dance Competition.

Will LaNorris Sellers’ 488-mile travel bear fruit?

With Lady Luck being absent, let’s see the odds for LaNorris Sellers against the Rebels. Obviously, the lean is very much against South Carolina. They’re 12.5-point underdogs, with Ole Miss expected to dominate on their home turf. The betting model predicts a final score of Ole Miss 34, South Carolina 16, and with an implied win probability of 82.8% favoring the Rebels.

Looking at recent games, Ole Miss just edged out a win against the Oklahoma Sooners, 34-26. And on the other hand, South Carolina fell narrowly to Alabama, 29-22. This contrast really sets the stage. Now, Ole Miss looks like a high-powered offense averaging 37 points per game, ranked 15th nationally. Their quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, has been solid with 1,864 passing yards, 9 touchdowns. Meanwhile, RB Kewan Lacy is pulling his weight with 696 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

On defense, Ole Miss is decent, allowing 23 points per game, but their overall defensive rank is just middle of the pack. South Carolina has struggled offensively this season, averaging only 20.4 points per game. However, their defense has been stronger than expected, giving up 21.1 points per game and ranking 46 . South Carolina forces turnovers at a higher rate than Ole Miss, which might be a key factor. They have 14 turnovers forced compared to Ole Miss’ 5.

And as for Sellers? He’s thrown for 1,356 yards for six touchdowns, but with three interceptions. That’s why, for him, ball security remains crucial. But then his ability to keep plays alive with his legs, gaining 175 rushing yards and two rushing TDs, adds versatility.