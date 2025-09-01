LaNorris Sellers Makes Shane Beamer’s Dad Frank’s Night Special With Heartfelt Gesture After Dominating Week 1

South Carolina kicked off the 2025 season in style, beating Virginia Tech 24-11 in the Aflac Kickoff Game. The game carried extra weight. It was the “Beamer Bowl,” pitting Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks against the program once led by his father, Frank Beamer. Although the Hokies fought hard but South Carolina pulled away late. LaNorris Sellers was sharp, completing 12 of 19 passes for 209 yards. And his 64-yard touchdown to Nyck Harbor in the 4th quarter broke the game open. But it wasn’t just his arm that grabbed attention.

Yes, Sellers’ postgame gesture stole the show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. On August 31, Matt Dowell shared the moment in a viral X clip. The quarterback handed the game ball to legendary former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer. It was a pure show of respect. And Frank Beamer, beloved across CFB, was visibly moved. On top of that, the fans lit up online. “Beautiful moment. He understands the history and the respect,” one comment read. And that summed it up. Sellers’ gesture felt bigger than football. By honoring Beamer, the young QB showed rare maturity, and a sense of class that can’t be coached. But the buzz isn’t just about character.

It’s also about talent. Fans see LaNorris Sellers as the cornerstone of South Carolina’s future. And his ceiling? Heisman-level. But his leadership? Unmistakable. In just three years, he’s already made his mark. The 2024 FWAA Freshman Offensive Player of the Year. The SEC Freshman of the Year. Multiple 300-yard passing games. And several 100-yard rushing showcases. So, Sellers isn’t just building a name. He’s building a legacy. But what impact did the victory have on the team?

South Carolina’s defense dominated all afternoon, and special teams added a spark with a momentum-shifting TD that set the stage for Sellers and the Gamecocks to take control. Just like that, Shane Beamer’s squad showed why they’re a force to be reckoned with. Now with the win, Beamer improves to 4-1 in season openers, proving South Carolina can compete with the nation’s elite. Here’s how the Gamecocks won it.

South Carolina pulled away late with big plays in all phases. Vicari Swain electrified the crowd with an 80-yard punt return TD to flip momentum. Moments later, LaNorris Sellers connected with Nyck Harbor on a 64-yard bomb to stretch the lead. And the Gamecock defense did the rest, holding Virginia Tech without a TD and snagging two interceptions, including one in the red zone. Although the Hokies managed three field goals and a first-quarter safety; but it wasn’t enough. And in the end, South Carolina’s mix of defense, special teams, and explosive offense sealed the win. Now, it’s time for South Carolina’s head coach to celebrate.

Shane Beamer soaks in the win

Shane Beamer had been circling this one for months. The hype was massive, because it was against VT, the very program his father, Frank Beamer, built into a powerhouse. But on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Frank was there in a black Gamecocks jacket, pulling for his son. And Shane delivered. Yes, his Gamecocks scrapped, clawed, and finally wore down the Hokies, fittingly with a special teams gem straight out of the Frank Beamer playbook. South Carolina rolled to a win, starting the year 1-0. And then came the celebration.

After the final whistle, Shane made his way to his father. Relief and pride poured out. “Oh man, glad that one’s over,” admitted Shane with a smile. Then came the punchline. “Thought you’d like a special teams touchdown.” It was the difference-maker, born from Shane’s gamble to make Virginia Tech punt again after a penalty. Honestly, a bold call, a Beamer-ball moment, and the perfect way for father and son to share the win. But Frank Beamer’s honor didn’t stop postgame. He was honored before kickoff too.

Yup, before kickoff, it was Frank Beamer’s moment. The legendary coach, who led Virginia Tech for 29 seasons, was honored ahead of the season opener. Standing beside his wife Cheryl, he delivered the game’s invocation inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Interestingly, for Shane Beamer it was a full-circle moment. Because he once played and coached under his father in Blacksburg, now he faced his dad’s old program on one of CFB’s biggest stages.