LaNorris Sellers Predicted to Leave Arch Manning & DJ Lagway in Dust by SEC Insider

EA Sports CFB 26 is already turning heads and one QB is stealing the show before the game even drops. South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers just drew a jaw-dropping comparison that has gamers buzzing. In early-access gameplay footage, EA creator Kurt Benkert couldn’t hold back. In his sponsored video titled “LaNorris Sellers is a problem in CFB 26!” he declared, “Sellers feels like Mike Vick 04.” That’s no small praise.

Vick’s 2004 Madden version is legendary, a virtual cheat code with unmatched speed and cannon arm strength. Now, Sellers looks ready to carve his name into gaming history. The buzz? Real. The hype? Just getting started. However, LaNorris Sellers isn’t just a video game sensation; he’s the real deal on the field, too. EA Sports handed him a 91 overall rating in College Football 26, and for good reason. The South Carolina star lit up defenses in 2024, throwing for 2,534 yards, 18 TDs, and just seven picks while earning a sharp 69.8 QBR. But stats don’t capture it all.

Sellers thrived off-script, using his legs to escape pressure and launching darts from every angle. His dynamic play completely reshaped the Gamecocks’ offense. Heading into 2025, he’s a dark horse in the Heisman race and sportsbooks have taken notice, placing him firmly in the top-10. Beamer and his staff built Sellers to dominate and just gave him the ultimate SEC vote of confidence.

On the July 4 episode of That SEC Podcast, SEC Mike dropped a bombshell during a heated Gamecocks playoff debate. “I can guarantee you that LaNorris Sellers is the best quarterback in the SEC,” declared Mike, putting the rest of the league — including Arch Manning and DJ Lagway — on notice. Then came the big question for Cousin Shane: “Does that change your 1 to 10 at all?” Shane didn’t hesitate. “Yeah, yeah, I mean, I always want,” he responded, hinting at a major shift in his confidence level. The buzz around Sellers isn’t just hype — it’s starting to shake up playoff predictions across the SEC.

However, Cousin Shane backed up the bold claim with plenty of firepower. “Because LaNorris Sellers got banged up last year, and that’s part of the factoring I’m doing here,” he said. “Kid stays healthy, number one quarterback in this conference. Then I would change it to a 3.5. That’s how confident I would be that they make the dance.”

Shane didn’t stop there. He doubled down on Sellers’ championship potential: “Because, let’s face it, when you look at all the national championship teams that have ever won the damn trophy, most—like, more times than not—it’s led by a phenomenal quarterback, which they have in Columbia.” Now, with a step forward in 2025, support from the run game, and a defense that clicks early, Shane believes the Gamecocks could absolutely crash the College Football Playoff party.

LaNorris Sellers is built to break the game, literally. His 89-speed lets him slip out of pressure and turn chaos into chunk plays. With 91 agility and 92 change of direction, he’s pure quick-twitch electricity. Defenders don’t stand a chance. But the real game-changer? His 90 injury resilience. That means players can unleash his dual-threat style without holding their breath every time he takes a hit. Benkert couldn’t hide his excitement during gameplay. After Sellers dropped a dime on a tight post route, Benkert raved, “Oh my God, that over-the-shoulder post was nasty. These passing settings with Sellers, man. Kind of crazy. I like it.” Now, while Sellers’ rising potential is turning heads, the spotlight shifts to his mindset — as he opens up about the upcoming season and reveals the team’s powerful new motto for the year ahead.

LaNorris Sellers’ latest message is making waves

In a recent chat with SportsTalk 790’s Chris Gordy, LaNorris Sellers opened up about his growth and mindset heading into 2025. After a rocky start last season, the Gamecocks found their rhythm—and so did Sellers. Reflecting on what’s next, he shared the key to his evolution: “Just be more patient,” said Sellers. “Be more decisive. Being smoother, not being erratic. Just trusting myself, trusting my abilities, trusting the guys around me.”

LaNorris Sellers may be grabbing headlines, but he’s not the only Gamecock making waves. On the other side of the ball, Dylan Stewart is a rising defensive force. The edge rusher exploded onto the national radar in 2024, and 2025 is shaping up to be his breakout year. Sellers didn’t hold back when praising his teammate: “He just got bigger, faster, and stronger. He has a year under his belt now, so he’ll be better.” Now, with Stewart anchoring the defense, South Carolina’s star power is shining on both sides of the field.

Well, in 2024, the Gamecocks laid the foundation—building chemistry, growing as one, and stacking up nine solid wins. But now, the bar is set higher. The focus has shifted from bonding to breaking through. With playoff dreams in sight, the team has a new rallying cry. “Go farther has been our motto this offseason,” said Sellers. Adding, “We got nine games last year, just push it to the 10th, 11th, and 12th and make the playoffs.” So, the mission is clear: South Carolina isn’t satisfied with progress; they’re chasing greatness.