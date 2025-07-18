LaNorris Sellers Ranks Above Arch Manning and DJ Lagway in The Athletic’s 136 Starting QB Projections

Is LaNorris Sellers the best QB in the nation? Some believe so. The South Carolina star has been turning heads all offseason, and one national analyst isn’t holding back. “Not just the most exciting quarterback in college football — I think he’s the best,” said analyst Brooks Austin. “I think he’s the best going into the 2025 season, with even room to grow.” So, the buzz is real in Columbia. And if Sellers keeps rising, the Gamecocks might just have a superstar under center.

Well, with LaNorris Sellers at the helm, South Carolina’s offense might be ready to take off, and head coach Shane Beamer knows exactly why. At SEC Media Days, Beamer raved about the bond between Sellers and new OC Mike Shula. The transition has been seamless, thanks to a foundation built last season. “LaNorris and Coach Shula had a good relationship last year,” stated Beamer. “Coach Shula was in every quarterback meeting, on the sidelines with him, breaking things down on the iPad — so that connection’s already there.” Now, with that trust in place, the Gamecocks’ offense could be primed for a major leap in 2025. To top it off, another boost came their way.

On July 16, The Athletic dropped its College QB Tiers — a spin on Mike Sando’s iconic NFL format — ranking all 136 FBS starters by impact potential. And guess who stole the spotlight? South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers. While top names like Arch Manning and DJ Lagway made the cut for Tier 1, it was Sellers who surged past them. He landed at No. 3 — ahead of Lagway at No. 5 and Arch at No. 10. Now, for a quarterback without the same national hype, that’s a massive win. Quietly climbing the ranks, Sellers is making serious noise.

Why not? LaNorris Sellers was a dual-threat menace last season, piling up 674 rushing yards and seven TDs, while also tossing for 2,534 yards and 18 scores through the air. And he’s not done yet. “I just want to be able to do both on a more consistent basis,” said Sellers. “I can throw it, and I can run it. Now it’s about cleaning up footwork, making better throws from the pocket. I’m working to perfect that part of my game.” So, if he sharpens that pocket presence, Sellers might just become unstoppable.

“There is no doubt about it — at 6-3, 242-ish pounds, this is the most dynamic athlete in college football. I think this is a one-of-one ball carrier in college football right now. The short-area explosiveness that this guy plays the quarterback position with and becomes a ball carrier with is truly special,” said Brooks Austin. That’s high praise, and it comes after Austin broke down the Clemson tape. No, it wasn’t Sellers’ cleanest passing performance, but it didn’t need to be. His athleticism popped on every snap. And it’s why so many now believe Sellers is CFB’s most dangerous weapon.

But one major focus for LaNorris Sellers in 2025? Holding onto the football. The sophomore QB led the nation with 11 fumbles last season — a stat he knows can’t repeat. “Ball security is the biggest thing I’ve been working on,” admitted Sellers. And HC Shane Beamer echoed that, saying the staff revamped drills and sharpened their teaching. “We asked ourselves, ‘How can we teach it better?'” said Beamer. Now, with experience and emphasis, South Carolina believes the turnover troubles are behind him.

What’s driving LaNorris Sellers’ development

Mike Shula’s NFL resume is already rubbing off on LaNorris Sellers. The young South Carolina QB is soaking up every lesson from a coach who’s worked with both Cam Newton and Eli Manning. “Eli Manning was a pocket guy, so when we focus on that, we talk Eli. But when we talk movement, we talk Cam,” explained Sellers. “We do a lot of rapid-fire stuff — staying in one spot, quick drops, staying sharp.” So, with Shula’s experience guiding him, Sellers is blending poise and power into his game.

Remember, South Carolina came painfully close to shocking Alabama in 2024. LaNorris Sellers led the charge in Alabama’s Bryant-Denny stadium, giving the Gamecocks a second-half lead before falling just short, 27-25. Now in 2025, the rematch is set, and this time, it’s in Columbia.

Following that, at SEC Media Days, Sellers was locked in on the mission. “Just building on what we did last year,” he said. “Limiting those plays that lost us the game, those two or three plays. Two or three plays make a big difference.” So, he knows the margin for error is razor-thin. And this time, South Carolina wants to flip the script.