LaNorris Sellers’ Stock Skyrockets as Steve Sarkisian Warned of Major Arch Manning Fumble

The Gamecocks are charging into the 2025 season with one of the SEC’s hottest names. LaNorris Sellers. The redshirt sophomore QB turned heads at SEC Media Days, standing shoulder to shoulder with HC Shane Beamer and later earning preseason first-team All-SEC honors. On top of that, Sellers has NFL buzz written all over him, with scouts eyeing him as a potential first-round pick. And while he’s not quite a Heisman front-runner just yet. His stock is rising fast. Although Arch Manning currently leads the pack, don’t sleep on Sellers.

On the July 24th episode of That SEC Podcast, things got real when Brooks Austin aka “The Film Guy”— oined Cousin Shane and SEC Mike for a deep dive into the conference’s top QBs. And when Mike asked the million-dollar question, “Who do you think will be ranked one, two, three?” Austin didn’t hesitate and said, “I think LaNorris Sellers is the best quarterback in college football going into the year. I would put him one. I think he’s going to end up one at the end of the year as well.” But why the bold take?

Austin explained, “We study pretty much every, I’m not going to say every great player in college football. But if you’ve been great, including Ashton Jeanty, if you’ve been great over the last five or six years, I’ve turned your tape on and I’ve watched you.” So, no hype, just film. And Sellers? He’s got ‘next’ written all over him. Given that, Austin didn’t hold back when breaking down LaNorris Sellers’ impact on the field. He called the South Carolina QB “the closest in open field as a ball carrier to Ashton Jeanty,” that he’s ever studied. And that’s saying something. But what makes Sellers even scarier?

He’s 20 pounds heavier and he’s a QB. “When a quarterback gets into open field,” explained Austin, “as a defensive player… am I going to get penalized?” So, the size, speed, and uncertainty make Sellers a nightmare to defend. But following that, Austin couldn’t say it loud enough. LaNorris Sellers is that dude. “I don’t know if there’s a more dynamic ball carrier in college football entering 2025. In fact, I don’t think there is,” he said. But Sellers isn’t just legs and flash.

In his first full season, he quietly put up a 64% completion rate and rarely turned the ball over through the air. “That’s really impressive for someone who is just labeled an athlete,” added Austin. Now, with another year of development, Sellers could explode into full-blown stardom. Although here’s the kicker: LaNorris Sellers wasn’t always seen as a QB. In fact, most SEC programs recruited him to play RB. But South Carolina saw something different and bet on his arm.

“They were going to be committed to letting him play QB,” pointed out Brooks Austin. “And it turns out he’s incredible at it.” So, that decision is now looking like one of the smartest moves in the conference. Following that, Sellers may be leading the buzz, but Arch Manning isn’t far behind. He’s holding strong at No. 3, and that ranking comes with plenty of upside.

Yes, Austin is all in, stating, “I’m a believer in what Arch is going to do,” pointing out that the young QB wasn’t just winning on traits last season. Against teams like M-State and ULM, Arch displayed poise, timing, and full command of the offense. “He was playing the position,” added Austin. So, the raw talent is undeniable, but it’s his polish that’s quietly stealing the spotlight. And while Arch Manning’s talent isn’t in question, Steve Sarkisian has sounded the alarm on a critical misstep that could slow his rise.

The cautionary spotlight is now on Texas HC

Well, Brooks Austin didn’t hold back in his bold warning for Texas HC Steve Sarkisian ahead of the 2025 season. With Arch Manning waiting in the wings, Austin questioned past decisions bluntly, stating, “By the end of the year, people will be looking at Steve Sarkisian like, ‘You really played that seventh-round quarterback over this guy?'” He pointed to the rare windows Texas had. A Thorpe Award-winning defense, a title shot against OSU, and an SEC Championship appearance where the opposing QB was injured. Yet, the offense stalled. So, Austin’s message? Opportunities like that don’t come often, and Texas can’t afford to miss again. Given that, Austin painted a sharp contrast between Texas’ past and its future with Arch Manning.

Last season, he saw far too many “turndowns”. Missed first reads where the play was scripted for a throw, but hesitation kicked in. “Coach has called this play for you to throw that ball, and we turn it down,” stated Austin. That won’t be an issue with Arch. “You ain’t going to see turndowns on Arch Manning’s tape.” If anything, Arch might need to be reined in. But “You’re gonna see Sarkeesian holding that guy back like, ‘Whoa, whoa, we can’t do that. Protect the football a little bit.'” So, for Austin, that fearless mindset is exactly what Texas needs. Then Austin channeled Hollywood to describe Arch Manning’s fearless style.

“You ever seen Days of Thunder?” he asked. “That scene where Cole Trickle drives it into the corner knowing it’s gonna stick?” That’s Arch Manning in 2025. According to Austin, Arch is going to “drive it into every corner”. Full throttle, no hesitation. And more often than not, it’ll stick. Why? “Because of not only who we have around us, but who we got calling plays.” So, with that kind of confidence and support, Arch looks ready to light it up.